The Waseca County Courthouse's doors will be locked on Wednesday, Jan. 20 as a precautionary move if there's unrest connected to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
County Administrator Michael Johnson said he doesn't anticipate any unrest in Waseca on Wednesday, but the decision to lock the courthouse's doors came after discussions with the sheriff and county department supervisors.
"It provides some level of comfort to staff that are asking questions and alleviation of the proverbial fear of the unknown, but at the same time, it eliminates some of the additional security needs that are being requested of the sheriff and his staff," Johnson told the Waseca County Board Tuesday.
While the doors are locked, residents will still be able to access the building. Signs posted outside will tell residents who to call to be let into the building, Johnson said.