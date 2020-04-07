Waseca Public Schools is trying different and creative solutions during distance learning.
During the first week of distance learning the district tried using buses equipped with Wi-Fi for those students who need internet access. These activity buses had Wi-Fi installed a couple of years ago for student athletes who need to do homework on the bus.
The buses were placed around Waseca County in various places that were determined based on those in need. Students would sit six feet apart or more spreading out the entire length of the bus with a maximum of seven allowed on at a time.
“I feel this was a creative solution employed by the district to provide equitable access to education for all of our students,” school board chairman Julie Anderson said. “The state mandates that we provide education to all our students and this was one solution that was offered.
“Additionally, our first week of distance learning was a bit of trial and error as everyone found solutions that worked for them (both with internet and also connecting with students/teachers throughout the week). I really feel that our district (administration, teachers, support staff and students) are going above and beyond in this challenging time. I'm impressed at what is being offered for distance learning at all levels and how our district specifically has answered the call during this time.”
The district contacted county public health as well as Minnesota Department of Education to get their input on the internet solution and it was approved.
Every student who arrived to use the bus had their temperature taken and filled out a COVID-19 questionnaire so the paraprofessional working the bus could determine if they should enter or not.
The buses were set up after the school district asked families who were in need of internet access. The original number was about 40 families and after the district ordered the hotspots another 50 families came asking for access. There are limited numbers of hotspots available to school districts because of the high demand with all schools on distance learning.
The district has put in a second and a third order for hotspots that are on backorder.
As the buses were out in the community no one was showing up to use the resource. The district chose to leave the bus in one high need location and again no one showed up so the district ended the use of buses as hotspots.
“I really felt like we had engaged in some out of the box thinking and tried to deliver a more equitable program,” Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Tom Lee said of the bus solution.
Since distance learning has started, the list of those in need for internet access has gone down to 30 because some have found other solutions. The students who are lacking access are given packet work or the west side of the high school has strong Wi-Fi if students want to sit in the parking lot to use it.
Young students in kindergarten and first grade are the only other students really using packet learning.
“I thought it was a good idea and in these kinds of times you try to problem solve,” Lee said. “We tried a variety of things working; with providers and hotspots and buses and we’re trying to solve the issue of not everyone having access. I am proud to say that everyone has a device in the district.”