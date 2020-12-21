The Waseca School Board approved the 2021 property tax levy with a 3.9% decrease.
The board set the levy at $4.9 million with a decrease in the levy of about $199,000.
Elizabeth Beery, finance director for the Waseca school district, presented the cut during the Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the board's vote on Monday, Dec. 21. The decrease is based on changes in population, state statutes and board authority, changes in property values, building bond and census data.
The general fund levy will decrease by about $383,000, or 16.57%, while other funds will see an increase in 2021. The Community Education funds will increase just over $64,000, or 28%, and debt services will increase nearly $200,000, or about 5%, according to Beery.
Legislative actions have been taken over the years to allow smaller school districts to have the same opportunity as the larger school districts through a Local Optional Revenue School Board Authority for $724. This does not require voter approval.
This is what the Waseca School District operates on and does not currently have a voter approved operating referendum and has not asked for anything beyond what the LOR has allowed the district to do. Waseca is one out of 102 school districts that only use the LOR at this time.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We are trying to do the best that we can financially and trying to be as fiscally responsible as we can and watching our fund balances,” Beery said.
Long-term facilities maintenance revenue began with the 2016-17 fiscal year to also help close the gap. The revenue is intended to create greater equity among districts in funding for facility maintenance and the fund gives districts access to substantial additional revenue from state aid instead of the community.
Beery said most buildings in the district are older than 35 years, which allows the district to qualify for the maximum amount of revenue through this program. For the fiscal year 2019 most districts received $380 per pupil unit.
“So, really to maintain your buildings, to make sure that you're able to upkeep and keep a safe and healthy environment that is what the Long-Term Facility Maintenance is for,” Beery said. "So again, a very big deal for Waseca Public schools and other outstates, because now we can still maintain the buildings that we need to and not draw from other funding and we get a state aid portion, rather than having to levy our community for all of it."
The Ag Bond Credit is another advantage for Waseca Public Schools that Beery highlighted in her presentation.
It was created in 2018 to repay anyone with agricultural land in the district a credit. For 2021, this credit will increase 55% for a combined credit of about $475,000. About 36% of Waseca’s population is on agricultural land and those eligible will find the credit on the upper right hand corner of the tax statement.
General fund revenue for 2020-2021 comes from three sources: state at 80%, local at 16.8% and federal at 3.2%.
According to the district, local revenue includes levy, safe schools, long-term facility maintenance and operating capital as well as operating referendum, participation fees, gate receipts, donations and other miscellaneous revenue presented.
The general fund expenditures break down for 2020-2021 into nine categories: elementary and secondary regular instruction at 38.9%, special education instruction at 22.5%, sites and buildings at 11.1%, instructional support services at 9%, pupil support services at 8.1%, administration at 4.5%, district support services at 3.7%, career and tech instruction at 1.7% and fiscal and other fixed costs programs at 0.5%.