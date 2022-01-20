...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
This is the first week of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Medallion Hunt clues for 2022. The clues are written in the form of limericks.
The medallion is hidden outdoors within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours a day. The person(s) finding the medallion will receive $1,750 in Chamber Dollars and store certificates.
Clues will be posted at 6 a.m. each Thursday on wasecacountynews.com and in that day’s edition of the Waseca County News until the medallion is found. They will also be broadcasted on KRUE and KOWZ Radio and be available at the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce at info@wasecachamber.com.
Once the Medallion is found, bring it in to Waseca Ace Hardware.
Hunt sponsors are Ace Hardware, Waseca County News, First National Bank, Excel Energy, KOWZ/KRUE Radio, Waseca VFW Club 1642 and M Peters Enterprises.