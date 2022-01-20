Waseca Sleigh & Cutter

This is the first week of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Medallion Hunt clues for 2022. The clues are written in the form of limericks.

The medallion is hidden outdoors within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours a day. The person(s) finding the medallion will receive $1,750 in Chamber Dollars and store certificates.

Clues will be posted at 6 a.m. each Thursday on wasecacountynews.com and in that day’s edition of the Waseca County News until the medallion is found. They will also be broadcasted on KRUE and KOWZ Radio and be available at the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce at info@wasecachamber.com.

Once the Medallion is found, bring it in to Waseca Ace Hardware.

Hunt sponsors are Ace Hardware, Waseca County News, First National Bank, Excel Energy, KOWZ/KRUE Radio, Waseca VFW Club 1642 and M Peters Enterprises.

Week 1 clue

The new year is finally here,

Following the excitement of holiday cheer.

Now, it is the time for the medallion hunt,

To help you find it, I will be up front.

The medallion is hidden within the city limits,

Available 24 hours a day, the rule permits.

Will you brave the Minnesota cold,

To find the medallion in all its gold?

Please don’t worry when it is found,

By rubber bands and black zip ties, it is bound.

From town center, start your search,

Be on the lookout for where fans perch.

