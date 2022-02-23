Every sports story starts with some kind of struggle, a lesson to be learned, or a reason athletes around the world keep working in the face of adversity.
The Amateur Athletic Union organization, Minnesota Southeast Stars, has the same great story. A story that has been written, even three years after its creation. The Southeast Stars' motto 'Rise up, get up, but never ever give up' inspires young athletes to overcome adversity and to keep working hard at something they love.
Minnesota Southeast Stars founder, Jose (Joe) Pena, was a sports dad ever since his oldest son, Brandon, was a young child. Jose has loved the sport of basketball himself since he was a kid, but he believed football would be his main focus. That is until he moved to Minnesota and had a child, who found a love for basketball. Jose hasn't looked back ever since.
Jose started coaching multiple sports after moving to Waseca in 2000. He helped with soccer, baseball, football, flag football, and when his son, Brandon, was in middle school, he offered to help out with basketball.
Brandon adored basketball. He would spend hours watching games and coaching videos, partake in online trainings, and attend game after game. Over the years, he kept developing his skills and, eventually, got into the Amateur Athletic Union, which focuses on sports development for young athletes. In other Amateur Athletic Union organizations, young athletes have the opportunity to get extra training and compete in competitive tournaments all over the state and country.
Although Brandon was grateful for the opportunity, he wanted more play time and wasn't able to achieve it. It was his goal to get better at basketball and show his skills and keep strengthening his talents. It was difficult to achieve, though, because of the competitiveness and the large number of players. This very struggle that Brandon faced inspired Jose to start his own Amateur Athletic Union club after Brandon being in the organization for (add how long Brandon was in AAU). By creating his own organization, it gave Jose the ability to do things his own way.
Minnesota Southeast Stars was created on the main basis of learning, not to focus on winning, but getting better. Jose, Daniel Dut, the boys' coach, and Erik Olsen, the girls' coach, created training lessons to help improve each athlete and give everyone equal opportunities. Everyone plays and everyone learns.
The organization also joins other organizations that donate to help support some of the young athletes, who aren't able to afford more expensive programs. Scholarships for both boys and girls have made it possible for talented athletes to get a chance to show what they can do. The Minnesota Southeast Stars encourages families to join the family atmosphere that has made many come back for the third year.
That is how the Southeast Stars was born. Jose trained to be a coach, got certified, and started coaching tournaments in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. While there, he met other talented coaches such as Dut, who willingly joined the Southeast Stars to help coach.
The first year of the Minnesota Southeast Stars was a success. Several of the boys and girls teams were created with a variety of ages. Competition was tough, but educational for both the coaches and the athletes. The second year, the Southeast Stars added a third coach for the girls' team, Olsen, and even more teams were created, and Jose's son, Brandon, even helped coach the younger athletes. Jose and Dut's teams had an amazing season, and enjoyed watching the young athletes grow in their basketball skills.
This year, the Minnesota Southeast Stars will have 'workout camp' in March, with workouts on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The Southeast Stars was also thrilled to bring on a fourth coach, Nikki Benson, this year. (Add about camp)
Jose encourages anyone who is interested in joining to come to the workouts, which allows the players time on the court and lets the coaches evaluate the athletes to decide on teams. Thee are no tryouts and no one is turned away.
The Minnesota Southeast Stars are excited about their third year in existence and want to thank the local support for donations and referrals to the program.
