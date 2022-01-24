Despite struggling to agree on certain details last year, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners will continue to move forward on an expensive remodel of the history courthouse.
During the Jan. 18 Board of Commissioners meeting, Building and Grounds Maintenance Director Brian Tomford updated the commissioners on the process of remodeling the Waseca courthouse, including making his recommendation on which contractor he recommends they hire to help with the project.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to hire Wilcon Construction out of Mankato.
The Waseca County Courthouse stands tall on North State Street and was built in 1897 of buff-colored brick with Kasota limestone highlights. In 1976, a two-story addition was added to the north side of the original structure.
This year, there will nearly half a million dollars in renovations done to the county courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tomford did a thorough walk through of the courthouse prior to the bidding process to come up with his own estimations of cost. When the contractors came and did a walkthrough of the courthouse, they then submitted their bids.
Wilcon Construction was the lowest bid with a total base bid of $425,320. There were three construction bids altogether, but Wilcon Construction was around $20,000 lower.
“It didn’t come out as bad as we were thinking,” Tomford stated during the Commissioners meeting. “It’s almost half of what I figured.” He went on to say, “Budgeting wise, we are below the budget.”
In July, the commissioners approved a budget for the renovations project not to exceed $500,000.
Although Tomford and his team are not adding on new areas, they are opening up rooms for more space. Tomford stated they are removing a vault to open up space and replacing a wall with a glass one.
He also plans to straighten out an angled wall in the IT room and extend their entrance.
Tomford noted that a wall where the human resources department is will be moved out about four feet to create a new meeting room. They are also planning on opening up one of the entrances to create a wider opening.
“I started putting in some LED lighting, little-by-little,” Tomford said. He added the LED lighting doesn’t have anything to do with the remodeling of the courthouse.
The remodeling process is to begin sometime in February and hope to be done by August.
New cleaning service
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a one-year contract with Stoltz Cleaning Services to assist with the Building Grounds and Maintenance department. Stoltz Cleaning Services will clean everyday to help clean certain buildings and areas.
During the commissioners meeting, it was discussed that the cleaning crew would need to be fingerprinted and have background checks done.
“Stoltz Cleaning Services would be cleaning in secure areas of the county,” said County Attorney Rachel Cornelius. “Such as the County Attorney’s Office, Public Health, and MNPrairie.”