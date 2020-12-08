The students and staff of Waseca Public Schools have been in distance learning for a little over a week and will continue to do so for the coming week at least.
Superintendent Eric Hudspith said during the Dec. 3 Waseca School Board meeting that there were eight active current cases among staff and students, with 35 in quarantine.
Hudspith said that beginning the week of Dec. 7, they should be able to consider potential return dates to hybrid, in-person learning or bringing certain schools back. He said he is hopeful to get a few December in-school days if they can, but the impact Thanksgiving has on case numbers and how the county is doing will dictate if students have to wait until after winter break for a change in learning models.
“I want no more than to have students back in our buildings as soon as it's appropriate,” Hudspith said. “The absolute last thing that we would want to do is come back to school for a week and a half or two weeks thinking we were in a better spot than we were and have to make a quick rebound.”
He has a goal to bring students back to the buildings as soon as possible, but he wants to do it in a safe manner. One thing that is changing is certain students will return to the building during the week of Dec. 7. The students coming back to the building could be special education students, English Language learners or those who need additional help from teachers.
“We are strategically looking at who we can bring back into our buildings beginning next week, special education, EL, intervention students,” Hudspith said. “We've been very cautious to not overdo that list, knowing that we want them all here (in the buildings) and they could all benefit from being here.”
Each school in the district is approaching bringing certain students back into the building differently.
At Hartley Elementary and at the Waseca Intermediate School, specific students will be asked to come in by specific teachers based on special education and intervention needs. Students needing help at the high school level in the specific groups, will be able to make appointments with the necessary teachers and are able to come in groups of up to nine.
Along with bringing some students back into the buildings, the paraprofessionals have been able to assist with helping the younger students in child care with their schooling during the day. Hudspith said the district is currently supporting all Tier 1 workers child care needs.
Hudspith also praised food service workers during the meeting. Since moving to full distance learning for the district, all kids under 18 have been able to receive numerous meals for the day.
“I could not be any more proud to be part of a district that has really gone above and beyond, that if we can provide a service for kids we’re going to,” Hudspith said.
Food Service Director Jason Forshee shared that during the first week of full distance learning from Nov. 30- Dec. 4, a daily average of 437 breakfasts and lunches were given to students. The food service is still providing meals for child care and those who will be coming back to the buildings during the week of Dec. 7.
These meals can be picked up at Hartley Elementary or the WJSHS between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily with sheds recently set up to keep the staff warm and sheltered from the elements.
Another addition with distance learning is pop-up pick-up sites for the meals using two buses and a van. From 11 to 11:20 a.m. a pop-up will be at University Park, NW Park and in the TEAM Academy parking lot and from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. the pop-up will be in Southview Park, Loon Lake Park and NE Park.
“I would say as I've been in buildings, as I talk to staff and principals this week, if there was a way to snapshot where we were in March and April and even September when we had a two week break at the Junior Senior high to where we are now, by no means do we have all the answers, we don’t, but we have made incredible growth,” Hudspith said. “We want our students back in school, that’s where we obviously want our students, we miss them dearly everyday and this is the best option right now and I feel that what we are providing is an improved experience from what we had this spring.”