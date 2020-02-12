Ann Fitch, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, was revealed to be Frosty at the annual Sleigh and Cutter dinner.
Weeks leading up to the dinner, clues as to who Frosty is were released in the Waseca County News and posted on the Sleigh and Cutter Facebook page. This was the 23rd year Frosty has been a part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival.
“It’s been a lot of fun; even though it was a secret, it's been a lot of fun,” Fitch said. “Again I want to thank Ken (Borgmann) for all he does and what his committee does.”
Frosty is a contest that allows for the community to be involved throughout the six-week festival. The contest is to figure out who the mystery person in the mascot is by the end of the five weeks of clues. The committee tries to pick someone who is involved in the community to be Frosty.
“It’s a fun contest just to get the entire community involved and out there,” Sleigh and Cutter Association President Ken Borgmann said.
Whoever guesses first in each town in the county receives $200, and all the rest of the people with the correct guess are put in a drawing for prize money. The grand prize of $350 went to local Karen Simmons. The first guess in Waseca went to Theresa Sunde. The first guess in Janesville went to Erika Linnes. And the first guess in New Richland went to Kathy Diel. All first guesses were awarded $200.
The drawn winners who received $100 were Janet Smith and Tarin Kunball. The $50 drawn winners were Terry Quicksted, Brian Harguth, Andrew Breck, Ivagene Kobylinski and Dorothy Harguth.
This year, according to Borgmann, featured the most correct guesses the committee has seen with 95.