A Waseca man was sentenced to probation after strangling a minor and breaking into a neighbor's home.
Timothy John Dierks, 30, was sentenced last month to five years probation after pleading guilty in August to felony domestic assault by strangulation and fourth-degree damage to property, a misdemeanor. Per the plea agreement, five other criminal charges were dismissed, including felony second-degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, Dierks had broken into a neighbors home and caused damage to the door on June 2 and was continually talking about the world ending in three days. The victim, a minor, said when they arrived home Dierks pulled them into a bedroom and held his hand over their mouth and nose. A witness was able to pull the victim through a window and away from Dierks.
As a part of his sentencing, handed down by Judge Carol Hanks, Dierks must complete a chemical dependency evaluation and is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs without a prescription. He is also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.