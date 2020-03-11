Students in kindergarten through third grade at Hartley Elementary received a second book for the 2019-2020 school year with third graders at all Waseca schools receiving a dictionary.
The Waseca Lions Club donated the dictionaries for the third-grade students and an anonymous donor, through the Waseca Area Foundation, donated the books to the kindergarten through third grade students at Hartley.
“We’re grateful,” third grade teacher Jacque Karaus said. “Not all of our students have the resources to have books at home and it's a very generous gift ... I’m especially excited for this book (“Space and Flight Experiments” by Louis V. Loeschnig) because we have a lot of students who are interested in science and there are lots of ideas for entertainment at home.”
Hartley teachers are able to give input of what book they would like their grade to receive from the donor. Each classroom in a grade gets the same book.
Two members of the Lions Club; Karen Buum and Lucille Youngberg handed the dictionaries and the books to the students over the two days. They also handed out the first book the kindergarten through third-grade students received this school year in the fall of 2019.
Third grade students at Hartley Elementary, Sacred Heart Catholic School and TEAM Academy all received dictionaries from the Lions Club.
“The Lions Club is just very interested in you (third graders) having a dictionary so you can look up words,” Buum said to the students when handing out the dictionaries.
The books handed out to the Hartley students by Buum and Youngberg were donated by an anonymous person who was an English teacher and loves books. They have set the donation up through the Waseca Area Foundation that allocates money for the free book distribution twice a year to students for at least the last five years.
If a student attends Hartley from kindergarten to third grade the student will have a personal library of eight books started.
In a write-up about the donations Buum explains that “teachers can also use the books in class to encourage comprehension and discussion. It is hoped that each student will accumulate more books as the love of reading and education takes place.”
The donor of the books encourages each student to write their name in the book because they remember this being a joyous moment as a kid.
When students were handed the books, their faces lit-up and all of them immediately started flipping through the books. The third-grade students started pointing out facts from the back of the dictionaries about states, clouds and even the longest word.
“I love my dictionary, I can look up the longest word now,” one third-grade student said.
Each classroom of teachers and students thanked the volunteers for bringing the books from the Lions Club and the anonymous donor.