The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district has a new strategic plan.
The JWP School Board approved the new strategic plan, which will carry the district's work through 2023, on Monday. Oct. 19. The plan sets a path for an environment the district wants to achieve for students in four areas: supportive environment, unique learning experiences, empowering all and life adventures. The district has created goals to achieve in each area in the strategic plan.
“I'm excited,” JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “I know we've had some of these things that have actually started.”
In February, the school district contracted with Bruce Miles from Big River Group to lead the process to update the strategic plan. JWP teachers researched and set goals for specific student success measures and the stakeholders in the community received a survey to give input on the strategic plan as well. All the information collected helped form the strategic plan that the board approved this month.
Each focus area in the strategic plan includes a goal and a list of actions to achieve that goal, along with a timeline for the strategic plan to be accomplished. According to the strategic plan:
To create a supportive environment, the district's first goal is to build community by increasing student, staff and community connections. It will also focus on teaching behavior expectations and accountability, with the goal to establish proactive strategies and methods that foster positive relationship with staff and students.
The focus of unique learning experiences includes the goal of 80% of kindergartners meeting the kindergarten readiness standards set by the state by June 2023 and 80% of all kindergarten through third-grade students meeting their benchmarks on their standardized test by June 2023. The district's goal is to increase student achievement in reading when evaluating individual student growth over the course of a school year. The district also plans to reduce the special education gap to less than 20% by June 2023.
The district wants to empower all students by increasing the amount of time students, staff and families attend to social and emotional learning needs.
For life adventure, the district's goals include an annual four-year graduation rate of at least 95%, increase the number of college credits earned by all students and increase the number of career exploration classes offered at JWP. Additionally, the district's goal is that 100% of seventh- through 12th-graders will be encouraged to participate in at least one school activity, sport, club or community organization.
All focus areas on the strategic plan are to provide the highest quality of education at JWP for all students and to help them all achieve their own personal goals.
More information on the strategic plan can be found under the School Board tab on the JWP school website.