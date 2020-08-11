Every summer kids experience a “summer slump” in reading and math retention according to Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor. On top of the expected ‘summer slump’ the COVID-19 pandemic has made the projected drop in reading and math higher.
This projected higher drop in reading and math has made the need for tutors in reading and math in Waseca schools more prevalent.
“We will be offering our tutors, who will be able to help with virtual tutoring, support classroom teachers or emergency response in the school with taking temperatures, child support or cleaning,” AmeriCorps Senior Manager Megan Peterson said.
There are three tutors in the Waseca Public Schools with the desire to have another reading corps tutor and another math corps tutor for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“I would say it’s an additional resource for our students to support them with reading or math in addition to the regular resources we provide with their teachers,” Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith said. “It’s a good additional resource for our kids and I’ve worked with them in several districts before and it’s definitely a positive thing.”
The tutors can specify what they want to help with when they are hired. AmeriCorps works to be flexible with positions for the tutors like allowing those who wish to stay home to do online tutoring.
“We’re hoping the tutors can plug into what the school and the teachers need,” Peterson said.
All tutors with AmeriCorps go through rigorous training from math and reading experts at the beginning with additional training throughout the year. In the reading corps and math corps program, tutors use leading-edge literacy and math research, according to the AmeriCorps website.
The reading corps program offers a pre-k program and a kindergarten through third-grade program.
Tutors working in the reading corps pre-k program tutor children ages 3 to 5 years-old in groups or one-on-one in the classroom.
The reading corps tutors in the kindergarten through third-grade program help students practice their reading skills using specific tools.
“We’re extremely grateful for the AmeriCorps tutors,” Hartley Elementary Principal Ben O’Brien said. “These people are people willing to serve and their services to education are very beneficial to kids. Hartley has had literacy tutors for the past 10-plus years. We’ve had an extra resource to help our young readers be able to read and enjoy reading and it’s priceless and we’re grateful for it. Our AmeriCorps tutors crush it. “
According to the AmeriCorps website, one in three third-graders struggle to read with 74 percent of children who read poorly in third grade continuing to read poorly in high school. This is why it is important to close the gap and provide the help students need through tutors.
The Math Corps program is offered for students through the eighth-grade. Math corps tutors work with pairs of students in fourth through eighth-grade. Tutors use research-based assessments to monitor their students progress and goals.