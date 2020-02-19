WASECA — Kellie Moseley is the 2020 Rotary Service Above Self recipient from the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce community awards banquet.
Moseley is a Wasea native who has grown up volunteering and giving to the community in numerous WAYs.
"She may be known as the Wikipedia of Waseca," Jeanne Hansen said. "She is selfless in her giving of time and adds immeasurable value. Many say that they do not want the recognition, but she truly would never need any award to quantify her self-worth."
When Moseley was told the news she would be receiving the Rotary Service Above Self Award, she didn’t fully understand why she was chosen.
“I was shocked and then asked why,” Moseley said of her reaction to the award.
She went on to say she recalls her son asking why she was receiving this award even though she volunteers so much.
Her simple response was that there are some people who don’t volunteer and that is why she is the recipient.
“I come from a long line of volunteers, parents, grandparents,” Moseley said. “It’s just what we do.”
She is involved all around Waseca in numerous organizations.
Moseley is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she is a co-chairperson for the fall festival. She shared this is a year-round festival to coordinate but she also volunteers when needed with other events and activities hosted by the church.
Her two sons also volunteer with the church. Moseley spoke of her son in college coming home to volunteer with the fall festival even when he lives hours away. This was a proud mom moment for her and how volunteering has been instilled into them.
Sacred Heart fills a lot of Moseley's time but she makes time for other boards as well.
She is a part of the hockey gambling committee where she tracks the volunteer hours and coordinators along with being the high school hockey team coordinator, too. Outside of hockey she is the youth football association board secretary.
“I just want to help,” Moseley said. “I have a hard time saying no.”
All of the boards and committees are where she spends most of her time and she says she really enjoys them all.
With her volunteering she has worked at Waseca Realty for 20 years along with working at Lakeside Club.
After attending college and moving away for a couple of years Moseley came home to Waseca where she is continuing the family tradition of volunteering in her two sons.
“It's a wonderful family-oriented town,” Moseley said. “The community is fantastic, always backing each other. Supporting our schools our communities outstanding, you don't see that in other communities.”