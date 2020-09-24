In this July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. A drug company says on Friday, Sept. 18, that a medicine it sells to tamp down inflammation has helped prevent the need for breathing machines in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the first large study that primarily enrolled minorities. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)