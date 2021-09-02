A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly tried to cash a stolen check at a local bank, according to court documents.
Nathan Alan Frye, 35, was charged on Aug. 31 with fifth-degree drug possession and check forgery, both felonies. He is also facing one count for the possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Frye and another man attempted to cash checks on Aug. 30 from a Farmington church. After the first check was cashed, Frye’s check for $2,000 was denied due to insufficient funds, reportedly alerting the bank tellers the checks could be fraudulent. According to the report, bank staff was able to confirm with the church that there had been a recent break-in and checks were stolen. Bank staff also told police that Frye allegedly hid something outside before they arrived.
The man with Frye left with the cash from the first check before the police arrived, according to the report.
Frye reportedly told police he received the check from the other suspect. While speaking with Frye, officers found a plastic bag hidden in a crack in the sidewalk that Frye allegedly said was his. Court documents show the substance in the bag tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed one gram.
Frye’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.