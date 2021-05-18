The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district has created a new leadership opportunity called Empowering Student Leadership Council.
Claire Adams, Ian Barnes, Deacon Dahlberg, Zachary Groh and Kaylon Lynch have been selected for the ESLC after an application and interview process, according to the school district's announcement. All five students were active on the 2020-21 Student Council.
Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said he's excited for the students to have the time and opportunity to lead.
"I am confident that Claire, Ian, Deacon, Zachary and Kaylon will help to make JWP an even better school with this opportunity," Stumpf said. "The five students will not only be active leaders within our school, but also in the community."
ESLC participants will earn college credit through Riverland Community College during the school year and will have one class in their schedule dedicated to leadership growth and opportunities. They'll serve as high school Student Council officers and JWP School Board student representatives. They'll also help grow the elementary Student Council, according to the announcement.
The ESLC will focus on achieving two items in JWP's strategic plan: building connections within the school and grade and ensuring students feel connected. To achieve these goals, the ESLC will oversee funds from two community grants. The Janesville State Bank, through the Bulldog debit card program, has donated more than $13,000 to support students and another $2,000 was received from the Waseca Area Foundation to promote student connections, according to the announcement.