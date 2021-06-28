Legislation to strengthen penalties for assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, authored by a pair of local legislators and named for a Waseca police officer critically wounded in the line of duty, is included in the Legislature's comprehensive judiciary and public safety budget agreement.
The Matson Strong bill — inspired by and named after Waseca Officer Arik Matson who was shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person call in January 2020 — will increase penalties for those convicted of first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against a police officer, judge, prosecutor or correctional officer, upping the minimum sentence from 20 years to 25 years in prison.
“I am thrilled that ‘Matson Strong’ will soon officially become law,” said Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault), who authored the Senate version of the bill now included in the proposed public safety budget. He and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, began working closely with Matson and his wife, Megan, as well as Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius to champion the bill. “We are so grateful for Officer Matson and all of Minnesota’s police officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This is a common-sense improvement that honors their service by showing the community’s strong support for police and the tough work they do every day."
In addition to convictions for first-degree assault against a peace officer, convictions for use of deadly force and great bodily harm against an officer of judicial official will also increase.
While responding to a report of a suspicious person on Jan. 6, 2020, Matson was shot in the head and critically wounded by Tyler Robert Janovsky. Janovsky admitted he knowingly shot at the officer and at two others, Officer Andrew Harren and Sgt. Timothy Schroeder, that night.
In July 2021, Janovsky pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder of Matson and one count of attempted murder of Harren and Schroeder, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in November. State law requires Janovsky to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence with the remainder potentially being served on supervised release. Believing the sentence did not fit the crime, Cornelius, with the Matsons' support, decided to change state law dictating that maximum sentencing.
“After prosecuting the case for the attempted murder of Officers Arik Matson, Officer Andrew Harren and Sgt. Tim Schroeder, it was clear there was a glaring gap in our current statutes,” Cornelius said during a press conference earlier this year. “We provided for higher penalties for murder of police officers, but there was no similar increase in penalties for attempted murder.”
The bill originally targeted those who were convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was reworded following negotiations to instead cover first-degree assault.
In addition to increasing the sentencing for attempted murder of an officer, the bill also would eliminate the two-thirds, one-third rule, which states that offenders could be eligible for supervised probation after serving two-thirds of their prison sentence. Instead, offenders would have to serve their full term of imprisonment as provided by law.
Petersburg said this bill, once signed into law, will bring a sense of justice and support for the community directly impacted by the violence against three of their officers.
“Through a lot of hard work, the wishes of the community have been heard and addressed,” Petersburg said. “This will give the community a feeling of support for Arik and Megan and that we care a lot about what happened to them. We don’t want this to happen any more times to anyone else.”
Following Janovsky’s sentencing in November, Megan Matson said she there will never be a long enough sentence to make up for the time she and her daughters lost with her husband. Arik Matson was shot in early January, but his injuries kept him hospitalized and then in a rehabilitation facility for nine months.
Megan Matson also endorsed making penalties stricter depending on the severity of the injuries, and added that her husband will likely never be able to return to work as a result of the attempt on his life.
“I feel like being able to have justice for the Thin Blue Line brothers and sisters and to be able to do something so in the future we can get them justice," she said. "That’s our purpose.”
Though there was a lot of negotiations and compromises that had to take place, specifically in the House, Petersburg said the changes secure their main objective: to increase potential sentences and the minimum length of time an offender must serve without the possibility of parole.
“We got what we wanted,” he said.
The judiciary and public safety budget is expected to be passed and signed into law this week, making Matson Strong bill changes effective Aug. 1.