The parade route for the marching classic will start with staging at the Public Safety building heading north down Sate Street. (From Nikkie Gilmore)

More Information

Saturday, September 21 with parade at noon awards following and field show at 5:15 p.m. awards 8:30 p.m. with fireworks following. There are 15 bands including the Waseca Marching Jays.

Parade bands:

Adrian Marching Dragons, Adrian Minnesota

Eagle Grove Marching Eagles, Eagle Grove, Iowa

Lakeville South Marching Cougars, Lakeville, MN

Luverne Cardinal Marching Band, Luverne, MN

NRHEG Panther Marching Band, New Richland, MN

Stewartville Marching Tigers, Stewartville, MN

Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band, Worthington, MN

Waseca Marching Jays

Field Show Bands:

Coon Rapids Marching Cardinals, Coon Rapids, MN

Eastview Marching Band, Apple Valley, MN

Hutchinson Marching Tigers, Hutchinson, MN

Lakeville South Marching Cougars, Lakeville, MN

Luverne Cardinal Marching Band, Luverne, MN

Rochester Lourdes Marching Band, Rochester, MN

Bishop Heelan Marching Crusaders, Sioux City, IA

Washington Warrior Marching Band, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Spirit Lake Marching Band “The Force”, Spirit Lake, IA

Waseca Marching Jays