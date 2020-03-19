At a Waseca School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 the board voted to name six semifinalists for the Waseca superintendent position and narrowed the field down to three after interviews on Wednesday, March 18.
Current Superintendent Tom Lee is retiring after the 2019-2020 school year.
The school board unanimously voted to accept the three finalists as listed.
Meet the three finalists:
Eric Hudspith
Hudspith has a specialist, masters and Bachelor degrees. He has three years experience as an elementary principal and seven years experience as an elementary teacher. He has spent six years in Mankato Area Public Schools as the Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development.
James Wagner
Wagner has a specialist, masters and Bachelor degrees. He has 10 years experience as a high school teacher and seven years experience as a high school principal. He is currently the superintendent of schools of Johnson County, Wyoming and was previously the superintendent of Kimball, Minnesota for a combined six years.
Dr. Joe Libbe
Libby has a Ph.D., masters and Bachelor degrees. He has three years of experience as an elementary teacher and 11 years of experience as a principal. He is currently the executive director of teaching and learning in West Des Moines Schools.
The pool of candidates was narrowed down to three finalists from six based on interviews conducted Wednesday, March 18. Brian Shanks, Michelle Mortenson and Doug Froke were the three other semifinalists.
The School Board will conduct the final interview on Wednesday, March 25 at the Waseca Junior Senior High School. These interviews will be open to the public and it will be live streamed to the Waseca Public Schools homepage.
“Parents, staff, and community members are also invited to virtually attend a session that day in the Performing Arts Center at the WJSHS. We will be asking for questions to be submitted for each candidate to be asked during the community forum,” The school district press release reads.
It is planned that the board will discuss the candidates in a Special School Board meeting at approximately 8 p.m. in the PAC March 25. At that time the board will take action to enter into contract negotiations with one of the candidates to fill the superintendent position starting on July 1, 2020.