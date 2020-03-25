Two dedicated seniors are being recognized at JWP.
Zoie Burton and Ben Schrom are the recipients of the 2020 Triple “A” award at JWP.
The award is given by the Minnesota State High School League and recognizes seniors who have excelled in the classroom, in athletics and in the fine arts.
Burton is involved in varsity volleyball and softball as well as the girls basketball manager.
Outside of sports she is the vice president of the Minnesota Honor Society, a member of student council, speech team participant, a leader in Big Brother Big Sister, a leader in Crossfire and she has participated in the school musical.
“I try to volunteer whenever possible,” Burton said. “I volunteer to help others and to see how it can make them feel. When I go to the nursing home, I can see the joy in the residents faces when they see us walk in. This is not only great for them, but it also leaves a lasting impact on me.”
For MHS she volunteers at the local nursing home Whispering Creek for games and activities every other Saturday. She also helps with Hay Daze, ditch clean-up, back to school events and numerous other volunteer opportunities through MHS.
“Zoie serves as a role model to her peers in and out of the classroom, and is quick to help teachers,” Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said.
In her free time she works at the Eagle’s Nest in Eagle Lake as a waitress. She also works for Space Walk in Mankato, which is a bounce house company delivering the bounce houses, cleaning up and anything else that is needed. She also seasonally works for the Janesville Dairy Queen.
In the near future she hopes to start working at a nursing home after she recently received her Certified Nursing Assistant license.
“With all that is happening I am honestly hoping for the best,” Burton said of COVID-19. “I would love to take the field again with my best friends and work toward the end goal we all hope for. I am also hoping us seniors won’t have to miss out on events such as prom and graduation. If these events cannot take place, that would be very hard but it also makes me thankful for all the memories I have made over this past year. I am trying to focus on the moments that have happened and the things I have loved doing rather than the moments I may miss out on. I really feel that perspective has a huge effect on the situation itself.”
After graduating from JWP this spring she plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in nursing.
Schrom has also led an active career at JWP.
He has participated in football, basketball, track and field, band, large group music and speech.
When Schrom is not active in his own activities he coaches community education flag football and he has assisted in running numerous youth basketball tournaments.
“Ben demonstrates kindness, tolerance and respect for his classmates and all others in school,” Luedtke said.