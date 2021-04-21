A fire in Waseca displaced 12 people and damaged three buildings Saturday evening.
The Waseca Fire Department responded to a grill fire shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a short time, but the fire spread and got into the attic of both buildings at 117 and 120 Second Ave. NE., according to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee.
Both structures were occupied at the time of the fire. One person was rescued from the fire by police officers and was transported by ambulance to the hospital, Forshee said.
Two firefighters reported minor injuries, one of which was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Both firefighters are OK, he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9 p.m. Saturday, but returned at 11:30 p.m. to do more work, clearing the scene for the final time at 1 a.m. Sunday, he said.
Both buildings included rental properties, as well as Waseca Realty's office. In total, 12 people living in the two buildings have been displaced, he said.
The fire marshal confirmed that a grill caused the fire. A damage estimate isn't known, but both buildings will likely need to be torn down, he said. A third building nearby had damage to its siding due to the fire.
Five fire departments were involved in the fire. The Waseca, Janesville, Waterville and New Richland fire departments responded to the fire scene. The Owatonna Fire Department covered other Waseca calls during the fire.