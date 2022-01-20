...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Charges have been dismissed against a Waseca man who was accused of sharing intimate photographs of a woman with others.
Jeremy Phillip Sawa, 38, was charged on Aug. 17, 2021, in Waseca County Court with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a felony. He was also facing a gross misdemeanor count of the same crime as well as a petty misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
As of Jan. 19, 2022, all charges in the case have been dismissed.
A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly accessed intimate photographs of a woman and sent them to her friends and family.
Jeremy Phillip Sawa, 38, was charged on Aug. 17 in Waseca County Court with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a felony. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor count of the same crime as well as a petty misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officers in June that Sawa had accessed her private messages — some of which included intimate photos of the victim — and took screenshots. The victim said Sawa allegedly sent those screenshots to her friends and family and that he had claimed to want to “scorch her Earth and burn her world to the ground.”
Police spoke with one of the individuals that had received the messages from Sawa, who reportedly said they believe Sawa is trying to ruin the victim’s current romantic relationship.
Police reviewed the screenshots allegedly sent by Sawa, which consisted of a private conversation between the victim and another individual and at least one intimate photo of the victim. The victim was identifiable in the messages, according to the report.
Sawa agreed to speak with officers and admitted accessing the victim’s private messages and taking the screenshots, according to court documents. He allegedly told police he sent the screenshots to “protect himself and tell the truth.”