The Waseca City Council is sending $10,000 to the Waseca Lakes Association to remove an invasive weed from Clear Lake.
The Council unanimously approved directing $10,000 from the city’s storm water fund to remove Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic invasive weed. The removal of the watermilfoil will protect the fish in Clear Lake by protecting the aquatic ecosystem threatened by the invasive weed, as well as restoring the lake’s pristine appearance by clearing away the weed and its characteristic red tops, Duane Rathmann of the Lakes Association told the Council on Tuesday, June 15.
Before the council made a motion to fulfill the request, Rathmann presented information on aquatic invasive weed removal, after which the Council asked about the ecology, as well as budget, pricing and permits.
Clear Lake has two aquatic invasive weeds: curlyleaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil. Since 2013, the focus of the Waseca Lakes Association has been curlyleaf pondweed in Clear Lake, to which the organization has worked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make treatments. Rathmann noted that this is a laborious task, involving mapping the lake to identify the areas and density of a given weed, approval for a permit based on information regarding problematic areas, and more — a private party can’t just go out and do it themselves.
While treatment of curlyleaf pondweed has been successful in previous years, Rathmann said the Lakes Association wants to shift its focus to the newer problem of Eurasian watermilfoil, since there is not enough funding to deal with both, and the watermilfoil is more of a nuisance. The weed is blocking boats from passage through the lake.
Rathmann noted that Eurasian watermilfoil is fairly unusual for southern Minnesota lakes because, as the DNR says, the lakes are usually too dirty, and not enough light gets to the bottom for the weed to grow. The presence of the weed, then, is an illustration of the lake’s good water quality, and clarity — seven feet, as measured by a seeking dish. In that way, the weed’s presence is a problematic but manageable symptom of a real virtue of the lake.
After Rathmann’s presentation, Councilor John Mansfield asked if the Lakes Association could deal with the southern part of Clear Lake, which he said looked awful from watermilfoil, and which made it difficult to fish. Rathmann explained that the Lakes Association specializes in “wide-acreage” treatment and cannot get within 150 feet from the shore.
Within 100 feet of private property is a lakeshore landowner’s responsibility, and near-shore treatment not on private property is done by a different organization that is also controlled by the DNR, requiring a different permit. Mattson interjected to say that he would seek out this organization, as well as an additional unbudgeted funding source to deal with in-shore weed management, after the meeting. Rathmann added that while that southern in-shore part of the lake is out of his organization’s jurisdiction, the problem of the weed would be helped by wide-acreage treatment, since the different areas of the lake are connected.
Rathmann explained that the Lakes Association is allowed by the DNR to treat about 15%, or 82 of the lake’s approximately 600 acres. To best combat Eurasian watermilfoil, treating all 82 acres would be ideal, though it would cost $23,000 to $25,000. The Lakes Association was recently approved for an aquatic invasive species grant from the DNR for $5,000, has applied for a $5,000 grant from Waseca County — paid by a legacy fund tax of one-tenth of 1% — and have also raised over $2,000 from GoFundMe, as of June 20. The Council’s $10,000 would nearly complete their fundraising for this year’s watermilfoil treatment.