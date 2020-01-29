JANESVILLE — The Janesville City Council covered numerous items at the recent meeting with street-related issues dominating the discussion.
In May 2019 the Janesville City Council voted in favor of a speed study to be done on North Owen Street/35th Street from Warren Street to the Casey's Convenience store and at the Monday, January 27 meeting the results were announced.
According to the speed study that was conducted by the state, the 55 mph current speed limit is adequate for the location.
Though the state doesn’t have a speed reduction recommendation, the city can request more signs from the county. At this time the city is not planning on adding more signs.
When Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers shared the findings the council spoke out.
“I’ve been through a lot of towns in my years and most of them have graduated speed as you approach the stop sign,” Councilor Russ Wiebold said.
The speed on North Owen Street/35th Street is 55 mph all the way to where Casey's convenience store is located and meets old Highway 14.
There was hope of a slower speed being implemented starting at Warren Street.
The council seemed surprised by the findings due to the kids and residents that are located on that street.
When Councilor Melissa Kopachek asked what kind of a sign the state would suggest, Rogers responded with a 55 mph sign.
To that, Kopachek responded with that being the dumbest thing she has ever heard.
The council looked at the issue after numerous complaints were received by the mayor and the city.
Another street related issue was brought to the council as well on Monday night.
The city received a request to put in a street light at the intersection of Youngerberg Lane and West Street.
Rogers commented on how long it has been since the last request the city received for a street light and how this could be a part of the summer road construction that will be happening on Youngerberg Lane.
“It’s not a bad idea to have one there,” Mayor Mike Santo said.
The city council unanimously approved the new addition of the street light and will work with the county to get a permit to make sure it can go in the location requested.
This would be added to the street and utility improvement project on Youngerberg Lane from West Street to east terminus that also includes 4th Street from West Street to Main Street and Mott Street from 4th Street to the north terminus is in the works for 2020.
At the meeting on Jan. 27 the council approved the resolution to send the project out to get bids along with a Bolton and Menk representative gave an update to the council.
Bids for the project are planned to open on Feb. 21 and the top bids will be brought to a public hearing on March 23. Once the bid is accepted and approved the contractor can begin construction.
The start time is dependent on the weather with an outlook of April or May.
“I feel like these numbers are representative of what we saw last year plus the inflation that we see,” Jason Fermrite, the Bolton and Mink representative said of the budget. “I’m hoping for good bids. We’ll see where they come in.”
A highlight of the plans that he shared during the update is the need for only six trees to be removed during the work with the exception of the ones that may come up unexpectedly.
He also shared that there is no need for a retaining wall at this point.
The final item on the agenda was a resolution giving the city staff permission to apply for the Minnesota DNR Outdoor grant program.
This money will be used for the Veteran’s Park in Janesville for the picnic shelter.