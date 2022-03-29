In today’s climate, many people want to know where their food is coming from, and Neighbor’s Meat Market in New Richland is making sure their customers have the answer to that question.
Dan Lewer and Chris ‘Bud’ Olson have worked side-by-side for 20 years, and together decided to buy Neighbor’s Meat Market last summer.
“We work for the customers,” Olson said. “Our goal is to get safe food out there.”
Although under new ownership, Neighbor’s Meat Market is still the same. Lewer and Olson have been the new owners for a year and have already won awards for their meat and store.
“We grew up as farmers, just like the people who bring in their beef,” said Lewer. “They trust us. We’re from the community, we grew up in the community, so they don’t just see us in the store, they see us everywhere.”
Neighbor’s Meat Market won seven awards during the annual MAMP Meat Convention this month, but unfortunately don’t have the awards on hand just yet. Neighbor’s Meat Market won cooked summer sausage, whole bone-in ham, wieners, wild rice sausage, ring bologna, cooked and smoked pork and specialty flavored whole muscle jerky.
“We didn’t expect to win anything in our first year,” Lewer said. “It’s awesome that we did, though.”
The workers at Neighbor’s Meat Market receive the meat, where it is then smoked if needed and packaged. As of right now, they are not federally certified, so they do have some already packaged products on their shelves.
Their goal is to have everything processed in the community and sold to the community. They want to keep everything local.
“Our biggest goal is to try and keep everything in the community,” Olson said. “We’re taking great steps to become federally certified so the food that we serve here will be grown and raised in the community.”
“That is what we strive to do,” he continued. “Winning the awards was great, but the biggest award is being self-sufficient in this community.”
Meat isn’t the only item available for purchase. Neighbor’s Meat Market works with a local bakery in New Richland, selling baked goods at the counter. They also sell fresh farm eggs, fish, seafood, and Hope butter. During the summer months, they sell different types of salads from a local business that makes them.
Once federally certified, they will be able to tell customers where their products come from, what farm, what animal and the town they received the products from.
“Food safety is our number one focus,” Olson said. “And now that people are more knowledgeable about products, we’ll be able to tell them all of the information they want to know.”