Colleges are adjust application processes and are giving refunds due to COVID-19.
Schools across the country have made difficult decisions to move students online and off campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of students and staff.
Waseca Junior and Senior high councilor Christina Meeks has received information from different colleges and how each will proceed for prospective students.
“Overall, we believe that the majority of colleges will be understanding of the circumstances and work with students for admission ... ,” Meeks said in an email.
She said that most senior students at the Waseca high school who are planning to attend a postsecondary institution have already applied and been accepted to the college.
“This time of year is generally busy for juniors because they are going on college visits and taking college placement exams,” Waseca Junior and Senior High School Counselor Paul Marlin said. “Schools all around the area are currently working with ACT to try to accommodate student testing, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is incredibly difficult to schedule the ACT due to social distancing.”
He went on to share that students looking at colleges are unable to go on visits with most campuses closed. Instead the students are researching colleges through websites.
Marlin said the majority of colleges are trying to accommodate students to the best of their ability with waiving certain college placement test requirements or leaning more heavily on students’ grades in high school.
Principal Jeanne Swanson said that orientations have been postponed and that some colleges are using students semester grades for admission.
Minnesota State University, Mankato has become flexible on ACT and SAT requirements for students applying for the fall 2020 semester.
According to the MSU website, admission decisions will be based on high school transcripts and GPAs for students who are applying for the fall of 2020 that do not have ACT or SAT scores and are unable to take the test this spring. Students missing test scores will not be required to submit them prior to enrolling for the fall of 2020. This is an exception that was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campus is closed and all tours for prospective students have been cancelled through April. Students can sign up for a virtual visit instead.
Campus housing is open to those in need and campus dining has been turned into to go meals with limited hours.
Housing and dining refunds are available to students who moved out by April 5. The MSU website did not include how much of a refund would be given and parking permit refunds are still being worked on.
The University of Minnesota is working on a case-by-case basis for prospective students who are applying during COVID-19.
The college has also sent all students to online learning through the end of the summer 2020 semester and has created the Comprehensive Student Refund plan.
The student refund plan will be applied automatically to the students at all U of M campuses by the end of April. If students don’t receive their refunds by the end of April they are to contact the One Stop Student Services or business office on their campus.
Housing and residential life services for students with housing, dining plans and flex-dine/dining dollars on any campus will receive 100 percent credit of their housing and dining fees from March 28 to the end of their contract. This does not apply to students who have stayed on campus.
Another item that will be credited for students is their parking fee. For students who have paid for Crookston, Duluth, Morris or Twin Cities campuses, they will receive 100% of their parking fee credited from March 28 to the end of their semester contract. Rochester has no University-owned parking.
Students will receive 50 percent credit for the student services fee from March 28 through the last day of finals in May. There is a full list on the U of M website.
Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter has closed its campus as well and there are no tours or visits allowed at the moment so all prospective students have to do online research and reach out for information.
The college is also following suit with other colleges in Minnesota to give refunds in the form of credit.
Students who were living in campus housing and left campus will receive a 40 percent credit to their student account for their housing charges. For students who had a meal plan and left campus they will receive credit to their student account in the amount of their remaining meal plan balance. Students whose meal plan charges are completely covered by grant or scholarship aid will not receive a credit to their account.
Another item that is being refunded by the college is parking permits from this spring semester. Students who had a parking permit will receive a $70 credit to their student account.
All refunds and credits will first be applied to any outstanding balances on a students account and then automatically applied to the $500 fall registration deposit with any remaining funds going to the students account as a credit or the student can request a refund.
More information on how the college is handling COVID-19 can be found on the Gustavus Adolphus website.