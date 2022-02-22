Celebrating 100 years of life, whether it be a person or a place, is a huge achievement. Lois (Wobschall) Johnson and the Waseca Mayo Clinic are 100 years old.
Rounding out her first 100 years, Johnson will have a birthday of a lifetime spending it with her family.
Time does not drag for Johnson as she keeps up with the world, taking one day at a time.
Johnson was the first baby born at the clinic, which doubles as the local hospital, on Feb. 22, 1922. In these past 100 years of life, Johnson has traveled the world, worked in the medical field as an office manager for 18 years, and made sure to keep an active lifestyle.
“It’s unreal,” said Johnson. “I can’t believe I’ve made it this far.”
Johnson graduated from Waseca Junior Senior High School in 1939, and in 1941 moved to California with her husband.
“It was great,” Johnson said.
Johnson grew up in a large family with a total of 12 siblings, five are currently living. She is twice widowed with three children, two of which have passed, and her one daughter lives near her in Bishop, California.
“Lois has a positive attitude,” said Erin Fitzsimmons, Johnson’s niece. “She is an eternal optimist and is always grateful for the good things in her life.”
Johnson has experienced plenty of loss in her life, but she is always positive and thankful to be here today, according to her niece.
Although the city of Waseca was much different a century ago, Johnson remembers having a nice childhood.
“The first decade was my favorite,” Johnson said. “These last few, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”
Johnson likes to keep active by walking everyday, sometimes up to three miles. When it comes to the secret of longevity and good health, though, she believes it comes down to good genes.
“Most of my family has lived to be in their 90s,” Johnson said. “I’m a mix of Norwegian, German, and Irish.”
Johnson has learned many life lessons throughout her time, but something that she tells everyone is to live one day at a time and to be kind to people.
To celebrate Johnson’s 100 years of life, her grandson chartered an airplane so they can travel to Las Vegas.
“I don’t know if I’ll win anything,” Johnson said. “I’ll enjoy being with my family the most.”
Hospital turns a century
Celebrating 100 years along with Johnson was the Mayo Clinic Health System, Waseca. The hospital, then named Waseca Memorial Hospital, first opened its doors in 1922 to care for veterans returning from World War l.
In 1998, the medical center joined Mayo Health Systems, and on May 23, 2011, it became Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
Dr. Christopher Schimming has worked at the hospital for almost 13 years working in family medicine, starting at the hospital after Mayo had taken over a few years prior. And throughout his tenure, he said he has seen drastic changes.
According to Schimming, there was a residency program at the hospital that was moved entirely to Mankato. The emergency department was heavily staffed by the physicians in the residency program, but with the program in Mankato it is now staffed by practitioners who specialize in emergency medicine.
The hospital also delivered babies like Johnson for many years, but the service was discontinued locally in 2006 because of a decrease in births at the time. Now soon-to-be parents have to travel to Mankato or Owatonna. In December 2019, month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, there was a pause on the operating room.
A little more than a decade ago, Schimming said a donation was given to the physical therapy department that allowed them to upgrade their facility and provide excellent care for the patients, and drawing more people to the facility.
“I’m happy to work with a hospital that has worked with the community for as long as it has,” Schimming said. “It’s been tremendous, and I hope that the community sees the same commitment; that the staff puts into their positions.”