A $1.25 million Minnesota Department of Transportation grant will help the city of Waseca pay for repairs to a section of Eighth Street SE, considered among the city’s worst.
Road work is slated to begin next spring and be complete by fall 2022. The project will run from Hwy. 13 up to Elm Avenue, with the smaller section north of the railroad tracks being reconstructed, while the larger, south section will be repaired through a “mill and overlay” process.
“We’re just hoping that it gives a much smoother and safer ride for people,” city Engineer Nathan Willey said.
In addition to repairs, the city plans to install a 5-foot wide on-street bike lane on the east side of the road that spans the length of the project. On-street parking will be unaffected.
The $1.25 million was part of MnDOT’s Load Road Improvement Program, which awarded a total of $75 million this year to cities, towns and counties around the state. Despite the size of the award, this was a competitive year. MnDOT received 425 applications with $344 million in funding requests. Less than a quarter of that funding was granted.
“I’d like to hope we did a really good job on the application,” Willey said.
Willey explained that the agency uses a rating system to determine which projects to grant funding for, and the fact that Eighth Street SE is both heavily traveled and in poor condition in certain areas, worked in the city’s favor.
The City Council, he said, have expressed concerns over the state of the road for years. While it originally envisioned a whole new road, city staff quickly recognized that the cost of a full reconstruction, which includes new utilities, would be exorbitant.
Plus, they realized, the larger section of the road, south of the railroad tracks, could last another 15 or 20 years with just a new layer of pavement. This could be accomplished without major construction, using a process called “mill and overlay,” in which a machine takes off the top few inches of pavement, and a new layer is laid down on top of it.
The condition of the section north of the tracks is too poor for mill and overlay to be viable, though — thus the more costly full construction there.
While the grant covers $1.25 million of the construction, the city will still need to cover approximately $955,000 in total for the project, which will cover the rest of the construction costs in addition to an estimated $440,000 for design and inspection services.
The section being reconstructed north of the tracks will have to be closed while the street is torn up and redone, while the stretch south of the tracks will likely remain open for most of the 2022 construction season, aside from the week or two it takes to complete the mill and overlay.
With project design slated to begin in the next few months, Willey said he plans to reach out to residents who live along Eighth Street Southeast to talk about the project. He added that some large trees near the curb will likely have to be removed, which the city will then replace once construction is finished.
More information on the project can be found on the city website, bit.ly/3dzGeIe.
“When we get the project plans together, we’ll have a public meeting to let people know what to expect and what’s going to happen around their property,” Willey said. “They can expect to see more information coming.”