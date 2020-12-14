Santa’s Workshop in Waterville had a busy year helping 367 children from multiple communities around the area.
Over 2,200 gifts were provided to the children ages three to 15, who were pre-registered for the fifth annual Santa’s Workshop.
Head Elf and organizer Jennifer Vosejpka Woratschka wanted to give back to her community of Waterville and the event has grown to help other communities and more people during the holiday season.
“I started it (Santa’s Workshop) on my own and my family really took to the idea,” Vosejpka Woratschka said. “It evolved into a very well community event, that has no financial requirements, no requirements of any sorts.”
This program is run by community members independent of any organization and runs over the course of the year.
All gifts and fundraising comes from store sales, rummage sales and donations to provide the best experience for the children and families. The smaller gifts are consolidated into gift baskets, while the other gifts are wrapped by volunteers and picked up by family members of the child.
A variety of gifts are collected over the year from art supplies, dolls, fishing or hunting equipment, Pokemon and other items.
According to Brenda Langerud of Waterville, parents said they wouldn’t have presents under the tree if not for the Santa Workshop.
Presents were distributed over a two-day period in a drive-thru style with volunteers placing the presents in the trunk or back of the vehicles of the families who signed up to allow for social distancing. Santa and his elves were on hand to help load presents into the vehicles.
Volunteers of all ages signed up to wrap gifts and to hand them out to parents or families of the children. This year about 25 volunteers made this event possible, but in a typical year she generally has about 100 volunteers helping.
“It's not about how much money you have, or you don't have, at first (Santa’s Workshop) was about the experience,” volunteer Kristina Green said of why she helps with the event. “Unfortunately this year was different and we had to make it the best that we could, but I know there are families out there in need and really need this so you know you're helping.”
Typically Vosejpka Woratschka approaches businesses for donations for the event, but with the COVID-19 pandemic she chose not to reach out. Donations were collected from community members.
“It’s fantastic and I'm not going to lie that the money people donated was very much appreciated,” Green said. “It’s a huge part of it and we couldn't do it without it.”
Green said Santa’s Workshop is truly all about the kids.