Waseca School Board and County Commissioner chairs are filled after Tuesday's special election.
Brad Krause received 174 votes to secure the Ward 5 seat on the Waseca County Board of Commissioners and Kevin Nelson with 80 votes according to the unofficial results Tuesday night.
Krause won with 68 percent of the votes over Nelson's 31 percent of votes.
The seat has been vacant since March when former Ward 5 Commissioner Dan Kuhns accepted a position with Waseca County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer, Payroll Support.
Krause will fill out the remainder of the term for Ward 5 through 2022. The fifth district of Waseca County includes St. Mary Townships and a small part of Waseca.
Aaron Skogen was top vote-getter for the special election for school board seats with 392 votes with Edita Mansfield received 380 to secure both vacant seats.
Skogen came in with 29 percent of the vote followed by Mansfield who received 28 percent of the vote.
Chris Mitchell came in with 309 ballets cast or 23 percent of the ballots cast and write-in Randy Zimmerman with 253, 19 percent of the votes. These ballot counts are according to the unofficial results Tuesday night, November 5.
Mitchel ran on the school board ballot in November 2018 along with applying for an interim seat that was filled by Skogen and Mansfield in April of 2019.
Skogen and Mansfield currently reside on the school board with interim seats that they will hold until they are officially seated in January 2020. Their newly elected terms run for one year, with both seats on the ballot for the November 2020 election.
The school board seats were left open after Zimmerman, former board chairman, stepped down during the first meeting of 2019. Two weeks later Koni Hudak resigned from her seat on the board leaving two open seats.