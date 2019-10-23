WASECA — On October 9 the 1 Million Cups program gathered at the Public Safety Building in Waseca.
This program is an entrepreneurial support project where businesses can share ideas and discuss common business challenges with the idea of discussing topics over 1 million cups of coffee.
“The audience is usually other entrepreneurs, economic development staff, universities who may have programs to help,” Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm said. “It’s a way for people to look at things differently or get suggestions of how to deal with situations that entrepreneurs will have to face at different points in business life.”
This program started in Kansas City, Missouri in 2012 by the Kauffman Foundation with Mankato, Minnesota holding its own meetings for the past two years. Each meeting has been held in Mankato and broadcast so others may watch who are unable to make it. At the meetings entrepreneurs present their business and what challenges they have faced to the audience who can give suggestions on how to address the problems or can ask for their own advice.
Sandholm spoke of what types of businesses are looked for to present at 1 Million Cups each session.
The program is mainly for businesses that have been in business for one to five years participating because a brand new business might not know what they need help in and an established business might be at a different point in business than other entrepreneurs would be able to help with.
This was the first time 1 Million Cups led by Mankato was held outside of Mankato.
About six months ago or so Mankato invited the Economic Development Association of Waseca to host 1 Million Cups, after Sandholm had already attended three sessions. Sandholm said it was easy to work with the members of Mankato to figure out how to make this program possible in Waseca and still allowing others to view online.
“We had 20 or so people there, so it was a good turn out,” Sandholm said.
This is a program that is open to the public to attend with no registration required.
Sandholm spoke on lining up future 1 Million Cup program meetings in the works and there will most likely be another program in March or April of 2020. There are a lot of questions being worked out with streaming being interactive for the viewer as well as other communities in the surrounding areas hosting a session.
Waseca was able to hold 1 Million Cups with Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House and Waseca County Auto Sales being the two guest speakers.
Trio owners Carrie and Jeremy Sharp presented on the business, how it came to be and the story behind the business to the audience. Trio has been in business just over a year in Waseca.
“I thought it (1 Million Cups) sounded like a good opportunity and we’re always looking to talk about how we started and came to be,” Carrie Sharp said of why they presented at 1 Million Cups.
She continued to say that she went to the program to ask the audience for target market help and how to best reach it and draw people into Waseca. She thought it was cool to have a variety of business professionals, city officials and even people online participating in the discussion of the program.
“It was a great opportunity to be able to give our story and to hear other stories,” Carrie Sharp said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Waseca County Auto Sales owner Jacob Dougherty also spoke at the 1 Million Cups program. He spoke on building Waseca County Auto Sales to the business that it is today after being open for business for the last three years.
“It’s (1 Million Cups program) almost set up as a round table. Obviously I’m presenting, but everyone is encouraged to give input...more of a conversation, which is a great setting,” Dougherty said. “It’s a great thing because hearing other people’s struggles is actually really helpful because you go through these crazy roller coasters in business and you wonder if you are doing something wrong and reassurance is nice...I do think it is a good positive thing for sure.”
He went on to say that there were a lot of people present and viewing online with many different insights when it comes to business that they might be able to share helpful ideas with each other. Dougherty said that if it helps his business grow he thinks that is a positive for the community and he thinks that it is important to be someone people can know and trust and be comfortable with when doing business.
“Going forward I would definitely do it again,” Dougherty said. “I would love to help some other young aspiring entrepreneurs.”