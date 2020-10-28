BLOOMING GROVE TWP. — You can take Cheryl Forrest out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of Cheryl Forrest.
It just wasn’t going to happen.
After graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1969, Forrest soon got married, raised a family, watched her children start their own families and was proud of how she was able to influence generations of students as an English teacher for four decades, first at Hopkins High School for a couple years and then Henry Sibley for the next 38. She and her husband, Dan, had purchased a home on the outskirts of Burnsville shortly after they got married in June 1970 and where comfortable, happy and satisfied with their life. They shared a strong bond forged through similar upbringings in a quintessentially rural community in the 1950s and 1960s.
As the couple neared retirement, they began searching for land near Lakeville to perhaps start a hobby farm to help satisfy Cheryl’s innate agricultural instincts that had been fortified through 18 years of growing up on the farm. The notion of returning to the sprawling acreage of her homestead just north of Waseca had long-since been buried as Cheryl searched for a much-smaller plot to indulge her interests as a master gardener, horse enthusiast and general lover of all animals found roaming the barns she once called home.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, nothing stuck. She kept “looking and looking and looking” and no matter the size, the price or the location, she just couldn’t pull the trigger.
“I guess I just thought I’d be looking forever,” she admitted.
Years of fruitless searching, though, was all about to come to an end when Cheryl and Dan came to a crossroads that just-so happened to intersect with a pivotal time in their daughter’s life.
The year was 2014 and Cheryl's 176-acre farmstead had been laying dormant for the previous four years following the death of her stepfather, Raymond. Cheryl and Dan were recently retired — and after discovering that their daughter, Meghan Forrest, and their son-in-law, Yuuki Metreaud, were suddenly in the market for a new home — things just sort of fell into place for both sides.
Cheryl and Dan proposed that Meghan and Yuuki move into their Burnsville home so they could move south to Waseca and return to the farm, at least temporarily.
It’s been six years and they haven’t left.
“A farm was always in the back of my mind, but I’m not sure about my husband,” Cheryl said with a smile on a Wednesday fall morning. “As far as coming back here — back home? No, I didn’t think about that. But I said if we want a chance to move to the farm, this is it, and we did that. At the time, my husband said: ‘This is going to be temporary,' but I guess it turned into permanent."
Every family has a story
The Sutter-Lee farm traces its roots through Cheryl’s side of the family and dates back more than 150 years to 1861 when Cheryl’s great-grandfather, Alec K. Lee, immigrated to the United States with his father, Knudt Lee, from a “little town” in southern Norway called Vinje. The family first settled in Wisconsin before ultimately making their way to southern Minnesota and establishing a Lutheran church with a number of other immigrants from their tiny Scandinavian hamlet that sits roughly 100 miles west of present-day Oslo.
Alec and his wife, Betty, built their first home in 1888 on an 80-acre plot that has since more doubled in size over the last 130-plus years and blossomed into a six-building compound fitted with everything from a large refurbished traditional bright red barn, to a contemporary gazebo, to a white chicken coop.
“They say the first (home) was a sod house, although that’s just the story,” Cheryl said. “Everyone around here had log cabins. They built it right on the end of the big woods (and) sat just to the north. The stones are still in the ground.”
Alec and Betty raised most of their 11 children in what Cheryl called a loft-style cabin before in 1913 building the home that stands on the property to this day. Cheryl’s grandfather, Knute, was the second-youngest of the bunch and would one day take the reins of the family operation that included a wide variety of livestock and crops at its peak.
“They were a self-sustaining family with cattle, pigs and chickens,” Cheryl said. “At one time they raised wheat, oats, corn, too. My grandfather was the one to take it over because a couple of the brothers in the family went to Canada — why they did that I don’t know — and a couple died early. There were some women and they eventually went with their spouses, so it got passed down (to Knute).”
Knute and his wife, Hulda, cultivated the land for years and eventually started a family of their own, giving birth to four children, including Alvin, who is Cheryl's father.
When Knute died in 1951, Alvin — who had suffered from diabetes for most of his life — decided to accept the invitation to run the family farm largely out of a desire to help make ends meet for him and his wife, Dorathea. He'd accumulated a substantial amount of debt, mostly from medical bills in an era where insulin had yet to become readily available.
Moving from a much smaller farm “just over the woods” outside Waseca when Cheryl was around 3, the first thing Alvin did when he took control of his father’s farm was to reduce the entire operation and become a more economically and financially sound business. He simply didn’t have the physical strength to maintain such a massive farmstead and was unable to hire full-time help, so he removed livestock from the equation and focused solely on cultivating crops such as wheat, corn and alfalfa.
“He had to build it back up,” Cheryl said. “They got rid of the animals, cattle, chickens and pigs and I had a couple sheep and horses. We were spread out doing everything.”
With the affects of his diabetes worsening to the point where he eventually lost his sight, Alvin died in 1953 at the age of 35. That could have easily signified the end of the Lee family’s deeply-rooted ties to the agricultural industry in south-central Minnesota.
Dorathea simply wasn’t going to allow that to happen.
“When my dad died in 1953 everyone encouraged my mom to sell the farm at that point,” Cheryl said. “She said 'no.'”
Dorathea was the sole proprietor of the farm a while before remarrying a man named Raymond Sutter in 1954, and the two maintained control of the land for the next five decades prior to Raymond’s death in 2010.
“A couple uncles and neighbors helped and they kept the cattle and kept the chickens and they helped her farm the land,” Cheryl said of the time period before her mother remarried. “My stepfather (Raymond) was actually a neighbor on the very next farm because we have land on both sides of the road. He grew up on the next property over.”
The next evolution of the homestead following Raymond's death leads directly into where things stand today. Cheryl and Dan have seen their share of challenges since officially making the move back to the farm — overcoming complications stemming from Dan’s heart-transplant surgery in 2017 and the sudden death of their son, Sean, to unknown causes this past May — but have left an indelible mark on just about every inch of the property.
They started on some of the larger projects before they technically moved in and have since erected a cavernous, sharply-angled building to house their “toys” and converted one of the barns into a private venue that was used to host their daughter's wedding. Cheryl is also a master gardener and recently had a perfectly manicured flower-lined stream installed just outside the insulated gazebo that was also finished within the last year.
Though the coronavirus has impacted their day-to-day lives and severely limited their travel, Dan and Cheryl still carve out time every week to meet with friends for coffee on Wednesdays and appreciate the simple things like mowing the lawn on a mild spring afternoon.
“Our day is basically planning the activities we need to get done outside,” Cheryl said. “A typical day for me will be in the garden and Dan will mow a couple hours every afternoon. We have a couple riding lawnmowers and that’s one of the things he loves to do. We stay busy.”
As for the acres of crops, those are being utilized to harvest mainly corn, but yield soybeans every three years. One of Cheryl’s cousins on the Sutter side, Todd Selvik, runs the actual farming operation and rents the land to a group that maintains a number of agricultural plots throughout the area.
“That’s pretty common because in order to make it, you have to be large,” Cheryl said. “And they come in here and can do what I used to do cultivating all day long as a kid in a couple hours. That’s 100 acres and it’s three trips around and they’re done.”
Cheryl, of course, has been offered a unique perspective to the evolution of the entire farming industry over the last half-century. She admits the smaller operations are on the verge of extinction as most of them have been “enveloped by one of the larger groups.”
“Lots of these farmsteads are just owned by people,” she continued. “Most have sold the land and some are in my situation where it’s rented. That’s the biggest thing, farms have gotten so much bigger and they are focused and specialized. There’s no more doing a little bit of this and a little of that. It’s become supersized. We used to try and do it all. Now they select and stay with it, maybe just cash crops.”
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the small-town hospitality that she grew up as part of the local farming community and beyond. After graduating from Waseca High School in 1965 and leaving home to forge her own path in Twin Cities, Cheryl Forrest has come full circle.
“We loved teaching and we had a lot of friends,” she said. “But it’s different here. It’s just like, you walk into a store and you know people. A lot has changed, Waseca is up to 10,000 people almost, and it was 5,000 when I left. There are a lot of people who have moved away, but there is familiarity and a comfort. It’s, just, fun.”