Recently Greater Mankato United Way kicked off its 2021 campaign to raise over $2 million for 56 programs.
Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties are a part of the organization with the mission to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives.
“Right now we’re really pretty in line with last years (campaign),” Greater Mankato United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “Our goal to reach is $2,060,000. We kept our goal the same even with the challenge of COVID-19, because we know there are communities in need. So far it’s going good.”
Since the 2021 campaign took off in September, 28% or $581,634 of the total goal has been raised. The campaign was slow to start because of COVID-19, according to Kaus.
“We’ve had some effect from it (COVID) not a huge amount yet, but we’re keeping our pulse on it to see where we’re at because it’s more important than ever to meet our goal,” Kaus said.
There are numerous ways to donate to United Way. Some of the ways to do so are campaign rallies, corporate gifts, individual donations and other ways listed on the Untied Way website.
“Our communities are affected, so we need to make sure we do all that we can to hit that $2,060,000,” Kaus said. “It’s so important that those who have never given before give. It can be so much as a dollar a week, it’s a huge impact to improving people’s lives.”
The funds raised cover the cost of 56 programs provided by 36 different agencies.
The agencies are located in all four counties such as American Red Cross, which offers the disaster services program, Open Door Health Center offers the integrated clinic operations or the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center offers the backpack program and the emergency social services program.
A full list of agencies and programs are on the website. The 2021 campaign increased by three programs due to the demand.
There is a vetting process each spring by volunteer community members to determine which agencies and programs get the funding and that the money is used wisely.
All of the programs cover one of the three pillars that United Way strives to focus on. United Way focuses on; basic needs, education and health because it keeps communities balanced according to Kaus.
For example, the American Red Cross agency and disaster services program falls under the basic needs pillar.
“It (United Way) doesn’t focus on one area of needs, it focuses on all aspects and making sure these beautiful agencies are strong so they can continue to help people to get the tools to be successful,” Kaus said.
Last year, the 2020 campaign brought $85,797 for Waseca County programs and served more than 50,000 people in all four counties. From the 2020 campaign more than 275,000 meals were provided, over 6,000 patients received health services and over 6,000 youths participated in out-of-school activities.
“More so than ever we’ve all felt the impact of COVID-19 and there are more people in the area of need,” Kaus said. “We need to help keep the communities balanced and taken care of.”