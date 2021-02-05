Legislation to rename a section of Highway 13 after a Marine from Waseca who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014 has passed its first hurdle at the Capitol.
The Senate's veterans committee passed Thursday Sen. John Jasinski's bill to rename Highway 13 from the southern border of Woodville Township to the northern border of Blooming Grove Township as Corporal Caleb L. Erickson Memorial Highway.
Erickson was a Waseca native who joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Waseca High School in 2012. He deployed to Afghanistan and was killed on Feb. 28, 2014 in Helmand Province when his convoy came under attack by a suicide bomber.
“My brother, Cpl. Caleb Erickson, loved his community and country,” his sister Rue Sticha told the Waseca County News. “That's why this is such an honor to have a highway named after him. As his sister, it is an honor and a great way to remember him. I frequently drive on that stretch of the highway. I will remember my brother with fondness and tell Caleb's niece and nephew the sacrifice he made.”
Erickson was the "life of any room he entered" and was known for "his infectious smile, his positive attitude and his zeal for life," Jasinski said in a statement.
“He dreamed of serving his country and leaped at the chance to join the Marines at the first opportunity. Our heart breaks for his family and friends, but we are eternally grateful for his call to service, his selflessness, and his love of country. This honor is just a small tribute to a true hero.”
Erickson’s memory has lived on in the Waseca community in numerous other ways as well.
His friends and family started an annual Caleb Erickson Memorial event that includes a motorcycle ride. The memorial event brings people out to remember him and raise money for local organizations. A raffle has been held at the past events, along with bingo.
A one act play held fundraisers and a dedication through a performance. The Waseca High School One Act group received the 2019 Section 5 National High School “Heart of the Arts Award” given by the National Federation of State High School Associations for the performance of “Booby Trap" that was dedicated in Erickson's memory.
"Booby Trap" is a story of an American soldier who sits trapped in a far-off combat zone trapped in place by a landmine. “Booby Trap” has been performed by school groups all across the country, but Waseca was able to give a personal touch to its performance.
A $1,000 memorial scholarship was started for students to apply for each year. The Daughters of the American Revolution have also planted a tree in his honor.
From his sacrifice to the country, Erickson's family received the Medal of Valor from Faribault Elks Lodge in 2015. The medal is given posthumously to soldiers who gave their life serving their country.
At the 2019 Waseca County Free Fair, a traveling exhibit called “Remembering Our Fallen” was set up for people to walk through. The exhibit included photos of all those who served in the military and lost their lives from Sept. 11, 2001 to the present. Erickson was featured in the exhibit with other servicemembers who were killed in action.