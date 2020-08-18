Lead For Minnesota is working to revitalize cities across the state by bringing young, hard-working individuals back to their home state or area to help. Waseca is the hub with LFMN Founder and Executive Director Benya Kraus working out of city hall with staff members and a fellow working with the city.
LFMN Staff
Waseca native Anna Pollock is the Deputy Director of LFMN and recently hired Robert Harris III of Chicago, Illinois is the Director of Programs.
Pollock started with LFMN in January and oversees recruitment and worked to lay groundwork for communications and social media. With Harris joining the efforts he will take over the recruitment part for Pollock who will then focus on fellowship support.
Harris is a graduate of Carleton College in Northfield and he will be leading the fellow recruitment and post partnership development.
“I hope to give them (fellows) the tools and the confidence to do the work that they want to be doing,” Harris said. “I know from my own experience that you deal with a lot of impostor syndrome, especially being an outsider in the community. I mean you have some connection to place, but you know just realizing that you can create a huge amount of change with the work that you're doing.”
In LFMN there are 21 fellows and two Corps members for a cohort size of 23. In Lead for America there are over 100 fellows nationally with Minnesota having the largest cohort size. In Minnesota there are fellows all across the state; Waseca, St. Peter, Owatonna, Fairmont and numerous other cities.
After fellows are chosen they are to attend a month long program, but COVID-19 changed the format. The fellows instead did a week-long summit by Zoom with over 65 guest speakers. Some of the guest speakers include Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, former mayor of Minneapolis Betsy Hodges, Waseca Mayor Roy Srp, journalist Sarah Smarsh and many others.
COVID-19 not only affected the fellow training program but the overall work LFMN does.
LFMN primarily works with higher education and local government entities according to Kraus, which were both affected by COVID-19. LFMN didn’t lose sight of the goals to help with housing, childcare and downtown redevelopment through the pandemic.
“We repurposed a lot of project scopes to have a lot of fellows taking on a COVID-19 lens,” Kraus said of how COVID-19 affected the organization. “Fellows are responding and a part of the both immediate and long-term recovery of COVID-19.”
Fellow
Sophia Hoiseth is a fellow located in Waseca working for the City of Waseca.
She has lived all across the world, traveling for her parents' jobs until it was time to attend college. She returned to Minnesota where her parents are from to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and majored in political science.
Hoiseth works directly with Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm and City Manager Lee Mattson.
She is working on Vision 2030 and will be the go to person on the initiative. Vision 2030 is an initiative of BEST of Waseca County in partnership with organizations in the county including the city of Waseca to determine what the future of the community will look like by the year 2030.
“My first thing that I really want to accomplish is to get to know Waseca better,” Hoiseth said. “So I’m going to do this big tour and listen and interview a bunch of people in the community, because I think that listening to it with a fresh set of ears, hopefully, I can get unique perspectives back to city hall. Then from there with the new knowledge that I have and after hearing what people are excited about and what motivates them to make Waseca an even better place to live in and moving from there of how we are going to mobilize Vision 2030 committees to make that vision a reality.”
Hoiseth started her first day in city hall on Monday, Aug.17 and is a traditional fellow with LFMN. A fellow is a recent college graduate who returns to their hometown, region or state to strengthen public institutions, revitalize local communities and cultivate the next leaders according to the LFMN website.
“I’ll add that every corps staff member and our fellows too, we really prioritize being locally rooted,” Kraus said. “In every staff description is; investment and integration into the Waseca community. So part of the application process is that we are asking what is your commitment or connection to place and knowing that it doesn't have to look like the place where you were born and raised, but a place in which you are taking this fellowship is a full embodied experience being a part of your community.”
Junior Fellows
In Waseca there are also two junior fellows or corps members; Amina Mungani and Boatemaa Agyeman-Mensah who have the same mission as fellows but have not yet graduated from college.
Mungani is a local 2019 Waseca Junior Senior High School graduate who will be working with WJSHS Principal Jason Miller on how to facilitate conversations around race, mental health in the schools and substance abuse.
Being from Waseca she will use her own experiences with the students of Waseca to guide the topics she tackles in the next year. She spoke specifically about students attending parties and no compassion to help the students being shown when the parties are busted. She wants to work with the students and figure out how they got to that point.
Another thing Mungani talked about addressing is Waseca Public Schools being open on Martin Luther King Jr. day and the need to educate students more about the holiday and break the narrative students have of it being time out of class.
Kraus said Mungani will split her time between the school and working in city hall doing outreach and recruitment in diversity, mental health and youth empowerment in Waseca and across the state.
“My hope is to, of course, make change, but also if I move or if I'm not here, I want that to stay,” Mungani said. “I don't want it to just be Amina brought this and it left with Amina. I want other people to pick up on this and I want the school to hold themselves accountable and be like, how do we better ourselves. It's not just about the school being held accountable, but also holding the students accountable.”
Agyeman-Mensah will work with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as well as with Waseca Art Center Executive Director Andrew Breck. She is a graphic artist and will be using her art to help facilitate a series of conversations in Waseca and across the region on issues of race and similar issues Mungani is tackling.