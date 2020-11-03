Waseca City Council will seat a new Ward 2 council member as John Mansfield beats incumbent Les Tlougan in Tuesday’s election.
Results came in with Mansfield at 60.7% or 1,050 votes with Tlougan receiving 38.7% or 670 votes for Ward 2.
Jeremy Conrath, who was uncontested in the Ward 1 special election, received 98.9% or 1,205 votes. The other Ward 1 winner, Ted Conrath, came in with 98.8% or 1,198 votes and Ward 3 incumbent Mark Christiansen won in with 98.4 percent or 942 votes. Incumbent Mayor Roy Srp came in with 96.8% or 3,769 votes to win.
Though a majority of the city council election races were uncontested, the Ward 2 seat was a race to the finish for the two candidates vying for the seat.
Tlougan is finishing his third term as a council member with Mansfield beating him out for the seat.
Recently, Mansfield and Tlougan participated in a debate at the Waseca Junior Senior High School in the Performing Arts Center. They were a part of the Coffee Break Debates held by the Senior American Government classes and Political Science classes.
During the debate they were able to share their views and platforms they ran on with students and community members.
Mansfield ran on four pillars: faith, family, veterans and small businesses.
“Faith because I'm a faithful man, I wake up in the morning and I pray to our Lord Jesus Christ. He gives me the grace to persevere through the day and that I be a blessing to people,” Mansfield said at the debate. “Family, my faith informs my conscience so that I look to serve my family, my wife, my children, outside of that, my community, which is why I feel the call to persevere in this endeavor. Veteran when I was 17, I was activated to active service in the first Gulf War, fought as a military police and came back. By the time I was 19 I was already a veteran and I learned in that experience that to serve a community it requires sacrifice sometimes, but it also brings us together. I started a small business downtown, we’re very vested in the community, my family loves it and I love this community that is why I am seeking votes for the city council and to serve in this capacity…”
He owns the Ward House Brewery in Waseca and sought this election as an opportunity within the community.
“I have two main priorities,” Mansfield said in a previous WCN article. “The first is to work with the city council to reduce spending and reign in the local taxes. The second is to meet with local business leaders to find ways of bringing more new businesses to Waseca. Some of this can be accomplished through lower regulations and fiscal reform. The other issues I am in favor of are keeping our community safe by supporting our local law enforcement and emergency services, keeping our streets open all winter and finding a way to keep our lakes clean.”
Unopposed council races
The elections for Ward 1, special election Ward 1, Ward 3 and Waseca mayor were uncontested in the 2020 election.
Jeremy Conrath won the special election Ward 1 seat to take over for incumbent Larry Johnson, who didn’t file for re-election. He will fill this position for the remaining two years of the original term from 2018-2022. The council appointed Johnson in 2019 to take over the seat when Ann Fitch vacated it due to conflicts with her then-new position as the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
“To guide Waseca through the economic struggles that COVID-19 has created,” Jeremy Conrath said of his top priorities as a council member in a previous WCN article. “I want to continue to fix Waseca’s infrastructure. I also want to attract new businesses to town and be as financially responsible as possible.”
Ted Conrath will take over as the Ward 1 seat on Waseca City Council. Jeremy Conrath is the current chair for Ward 1 and will continue to serve on the council in the special election Ward 1 chair.
“To help make the city as financially responsible as possible,” Ted Conrath said of his top priority as a council member in a previous WCN article. “To help our current businesses in whatever way possible make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Incumbent Christiansen ran for his seat again in Ward 3. Srp ran as incumbent for another four-year term.