The history of the University of Minnesota-Waseca is certainly unique, and what happened to the campus following the school’s closing only adds to the unparalleled narrative.
Regardless of where it came from and what came of it in the end, during its years of operation the school did what every university aims to do: provide students with a top-notch education and open doors to endless opportunities.
Perhaps nobody has a better understanding of the unparalleled life of the state university situated in the tiny southern Minnesota town than Ed Frederick, the school's former chancellor. In 1964, Frederick moved to Waseca to become the superintendent of what was then called the Southern School of Agriculture and Experiment station. He had already worked for the University of Minnesota system in Crookston as an animal scientist and teacher for six years, and though he had several job opportunities present themselves at once, Frederick said his heart has always been in agricultural education.
“I had been in agriculture all my life, it was a passion I picked up from being on the farm and being in 4-H,” Frederick said. “I had a number of opportunities that year and Waseca was the one I picked — and I’m glad I did.”
What Frederick said he found at that Waseca school was the true “hub of agriculture” not only in the state but in the country.
“This was all happening at the height of agriculture in Minnesota and the country,” Frederick said. “Waseca was a great place for farming and ag, and this was a very different and unique school.”
When Frederick first came on board, the university still served as a residential school for high school students interested in agriculture. The students would spend the off season at the school learning in a classroom setting and then return home to their family farms for six months of continuing education.
“It had a tremendous impact on the roughly 1,000 graduates in the area that came from that school,” Frederick said. By 1969, the state legislature discontinued residential schools for high school students like the one in Waseca, but since it was a four-year program the last class did not depart from the school until 1973.
In its place was the two-year technical college that Frederick said continued to stand out from the rest.
“This was a year-round, hands-on institution,” Frederick said. “All the education courses used agriculture examples in them — it didn’t matter if it was biology or math.”
Frederick became the provost of the school and later chancellor, staying there until the campus closed in 1990. It is estimated that more than 5,000 graduated from college during the course of its more than 20-year history.
Despite the school no longer operating, however, Frederick says that the legacy of the school lives on in a very specific way.
“The legacy of UMW is in the people who graduated,” Frederick said. “Our graduates have held leadership positions up and down the agriculture world from sitting on boards to chairing ethanol plants to being state commissioners.”
As the reunion of the school approaches, Frederick said the purpose of the event is to honor those graduates and their success because ultimately that is the true measure of what the school was able to accomplish.
“That college was based on a strong program, but our success completely depended on what those graduates did,” he said. “This was a unique school — there is no question about that — but my motto always was that this place is for students and serving students is what we did.”
“I am proud of what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished,” he said.