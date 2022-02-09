Nearly two years ago, COVID-19 turned the grieving process for those mourning a loved one upside down, uprooting decades of tradition. And while the availability of vaccines and increased knowledge of the virus has comforted some funeral goers, others remain intensely leery.
Throughout the process, local funeral homes have learned to adapt and deal with the ups and downs of the unpredictable virus. For John Kohl, of Faribault’s Parker Kohl Funeral Home, flexibility and innovation have proven the name of the game.
As in so many other sectors of society, the pandemic provided an impetus for funeral homes to embrace technology more quickly and sweepingly than they were otherwise on pace to do. For example, local funeral homes quickly embraced live streaming of funeral services.
“We didn't livestream any services two years ago, but now we offer it to every family,” said Kevin Satre, of St. Peter Funeral Home - Klein Chapel.
In the early days of the pandemic, funeral homes were subject to strict capacity restrictions, making an option like live streaming a necessity for all but the most intimate of funerals. Yet even as those capacity restrictions were lifted, the option has retained its popularity.
Funerals are often a time for close intimate contact as loved ones console each other, but that all changed when the pandemic hit. While mask and distancing mandates may be long gone, for many more COVID-conscious attendees, that lack of intimate contact has not yet returned.
John Kohl at Parker/Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault said that compared to pre-pandemic levels, funeral attendance is down significantly. Now, funerals often tend to have a smaller feel and attract just loved ones or very close friends.
Wintertime is traditionally a time of particular grieving, and Minnesota’s harsh weather makes it harder to enjoy the kinds of outdoor activities that are safer alternatives to being indoors. Omicron has coupled with these factors to produce a devastatingly bleak picture.
Before Omicron, Kohl said that many families were beginning to feel increasingly back to normal, eschewing traditionally tight restrictions. Now it’s gone the other way, with masks and social distancing firmly back on the public’s menu.
Bryce Beckstrand, of Northfield Funeral Homes, said that after several months playing catchup on memorial services in 2020, Omicron has led some families to decide to postpone their memorial services, in hopes of better conditions in summer of 2022.
I will say that a lot of people are a lot more conscious of Omicron and asking, ‘Do we go ahead with the service now?” Sartre said.
Brett Meger of Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna said that for others, more normal times have already come. Ever since the summer, when COVID vaccines became widely available, Meger said that attendance has largely recovered.
However, Meger took care to emphasize that the cornerstone of his job is working with families to meet their needs and wishes. For the COVID-conscious, he said that Brick-Meger certainly does the best it can to limit exposure.
“If (our families) have any concerns we accommodate that as best we can,” Meger said. “We treat each family as their own.”