On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Brad and Trudi Connors along with the iWealth team, presented a check to the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, for the money raised during the iWealth 2019 Holiday Food Drive.
Community donations totaled $4,005 and combined with the $3,000 donation from the iWealth Foundation, the total amount raised was $7,005.
“The Food Drive was started several years ago by asking iWealth clients and the local community for monetary donations to provide the food necessary for local families to enjoy a Christmas meal,” Brad Connors said. “We saw there was a need to have this provided at this time of year.”
Brad and Trudi Connors donated $3,000 through the iWealth Foundation. One percent of iWealth’s net profits go into the foundation annually.
The funds raised will be used to provide Christmas meals for over 110 local area families.
Food baskets will be packed Dec. 20 by Waseca High School students and other volunteers and will be distributed Dec. 21. Excess funds will be used to help support the WANSC Backpack Program. The Backpack Program provides meals to over 170 local children each week.
More than 50 families and business donated to the drive this year. This is the tenth consecutive year iWealth has sponsored the Holiday Food Drive, gathering donations of more than $78,318 throughout the years.
“It’s very humbling to see our clients and community come together and share the blessings we have been given,” Brad Connors said. “This is not about iWealth as much as it is about generosity.”