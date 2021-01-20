The Waseca City Council is terminating Lead for Minnesota's lease for space in City Hall.
After terminating the lease agreement at the council's Jan. 19 meeting, Lead for Minnesota will have 30 days to vacate the space. Councilor Mark Christiansen and Mayor Roy Srp voted against ending the lease.
LFMN started in Waseca just over a year ago and has been renting out part of the basement of City Hall for $1 a year. The council approved the lease in December 2019 for the nonprofit, which works to bring young people back to the community and their hometowns while also revitalizing the cities. There are LFMN non-profit organizations around the state and it is an affiliate of Lead for America.
Councilors began the discussion about the lease at their Jan. 5 meeting, with some expressing concerns over allowing one nonprofit organization to use the City Hall space at the low rate while other nonprofit organizations have to budget in rent. Meanwhile, there are empty spaces in town available for rent.
LFMN Executive Director Benya Kraus spoke at the Jan. 5 meeting informing the council that the organization only planned to use the City Hall space temporarily with the long-term goal of finding another location in town. Currently the LFMN staff work from home due to COVID-19.
The discussion continued at the recent meeting with Counselor John Mansfield motioning to dismiss the lease agreement with LFMN.
“I think it would be good to not renew it,” Mansfield said. “I spoke with other businesses in town and some of them were extremely upset with the contract (LFMN) were given."
All of the councilors agreed that LFMN has helped Waseca and is a resource that is wanted in the city, but they need to be fair to all nonprofits.
“What Benya’s doing is a great organization and it benefits us as council members, probably more than most other nonprofits for what they are trying to do and I appreciate that very much. My only issue is I don't want to set the president that one nonprofit is more important than another,” Councilor Ted Conrath said. “I don't want to set the precedent that the basement will be open for almost free rent ... The lease needs to end or we opened a bag of worms that we won't be able to close.”
In other news at the Jan. 19 council meeting, councilors discussed possible changes city staff could make to the rental property inspection procedure.
The city of Waseca runs a three-year rental property inspection rotation program to reach the more than 1,000 rental properties/units in the city.
Each year about a third of the properties are inspected in-person, but with COVID-19, the inspection process has changed to the building owners or tenants sending in pictures or videos of the items such as smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and other general safety items to the city. This new inspection process has been adapted in Mankato, Owatonna and Faribault.
A letter was sent to rental property owners in November of this change and the city has received pictures or video from fewer than 15% of this year’s rental unit inspections. Passing a rental inspection is a condition of their rental license.
City Engineer Nathan Willey told the council that rental property owners don't want to go into the units and they aren't necessarily allowed enter the units per the leases. The tenants were given the option to take the pictures and sent them in, but some tenants weren't technology savvy enough to send digital photos, he said.
“We have received quite a few complaints and calls from owners saying they're just not going to comply with that,” Willey said.
The deadline for all information and fees is Feb. 22, 2021 and with the few inspections the city received, Willey presented two potential modifications to the rental inspection procedure.
One option is extending the deadline to allow owners or tenants to submit a signed checklist in lieu of pictures or video, he said. Or a month before the extended deadline is reached, city staff can review the level of compliance and, if necessary, inform the owners that they may either comply with the current procedure by the deadline or postpone their inspection until on-site visits are deemed appropriate.
If the timeline is extended for completing inspections, there would be a fee increase to compensate for the increased workload. The inspections are typically done in the slower winter months and if there are any postponed inspections it will take place in the busier construction season that will result in longer hours and or overtime for the city employees, he said.
To increase the fee from $30 a unit to $45 a unit, the council would need to amend the city's master fee schedule.
“It’s quite the dilemma,” Councilor Allan Rose said. “Over many many previous years before the rental inspections and rental rules came with more teeth in them. We have always had issues with landlords, not all of course. The honor system might work for the ones that are honest and want to do the right thing, but a majority, I question, but there has to be some teeth and I don't know how you do it.”
The overall goal of these proposed modifications is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that rental property tenants are living in safe conditions, according to the council's agenda.
City staff is continuing to work on and evolve the procedure to best fit the needs of the property owners and to complete the inspections. Further discussion is planned for the next council meeting on Feb. 2.