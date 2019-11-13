WASECA — On Veterans Day, November 11 at 11 a.m. the American Legion held a Veterans Day program.
A crowd gathered to watch the ceremony, reminisce and enjoy a meal together.
The memorial service began with the presenting of the colors by the Auxiliary Color Guard and an opening prayer.
Legion Commander Lamar Kuster spoke first of the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by veterans and significance of Veterans Day before introducing guest speaker David Wright.
Wright is a veteran sergeant in the Air Force. He currently has his own Wright and Associates, LLC counseling and consultation practice where he is a psychotherapist specializing in mood, anxiety and substance use disorders, Veterans and their families.
“I want to thank you all to the members of the armed forces, past and present and future as well as the families that are represented here today, an endless thanks to those whose young lives were cut short so that we may live free and safe,” Wright said. “I want to thank the American Legion, veterans of foreign wars and vets and disabled American veterans which by their collective insistence ensure our continued remembrance of the sacrifices made by our loved ones in uniform.”
He continued to speak on the amount of lives lost at the end of World War one and how it led to more conflicts such as World War two and the Cold War. Wright also spoke how the end of the great war brought forth the Balfour Declaration, which partitioned the former Ottoman Empire to create places like Iraq and Syria. Since then and up to now U.S. military men and women have had a continued presence there.
“So we now live in a period of history which arguably our nation is more divided than ever,” Wright said.
Wright stated the nation is divided now by red and blue states but the veterans and members of the armed forces colors are red, white and blue but also olive drab green, khaki, dessert camo, jungle fatigue green as well as Air Force blue, Navy blue, Army green and Marine blue.
He went on to say that members of the military are not driven by politics or deception but to protect the nation and the oath taken by them is forever.
“My message and challenge to all of you today is to celebrate this holiday as it truly is a time of appreciation, love and reflection,” Wright said.
The program concluded with the exiting of the colors, a rifle salute and a prayer.