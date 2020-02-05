This is the final week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.
The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.
Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.
It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.
Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!
Week 5 (Bonus Clue)
We are getting close to the sleigh and cutter party
Still no claims all you have to do is walk some paces between twenty and thirty
Start at the bench which is parallel to natures wall and travel due North
Look for ½ of a circle on fourth
Then from there you shall move away five to seven paces and dig a plot
This is surely where x will meet and mark the spot.
This is just the start of what to look for the prize is wrapped tight in white
Now that you have you used your shovel you will use your keen eyesight
Thanks again for another great year of watching all of you try your best
Now find this medallion under the snow it surely has nest