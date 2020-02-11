The 70th annual Sleigh and Cutter parade worked through the cold on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Not once has the parade been cancelled, even due to weather, making it the longest consecutive running parade of its kind in the nation according to the Sleigh and Cutter organizers. The 2020 parade was announced by Scott Roemhildt of the Sleigh & Cutter Committee.
Starting from the Waseca County Fairgrounds the parade of sleds and carriages pulled by horses headed toward State St. where a crowd awaited.
Larry Hall, parade wrangler, kept the units on track and moving throughout. This year's parade had about 29 units with 12 different breeds of horses on display along with royalty. These units came from all over the state with most from Southern Minnesota.
The Carver County Sheriff's Mounted Posse were a part of it, along with the Waseca County Sheriff's Posse.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Association, LEMA, was the Grand Marshalls of the parade. This group followed the Sheriff Posse's.
On some of the units, local businesses were represented as sponsors, some were avid riders and some of the units were also antique carriages.
One of the antique carriages displayed in the parade was an old bus that demonstrated how students got to school and stayed warm. The announcer of the parade shared that some of the buses would have stoves to keep the passengers warm.
Also in the procession were two carriages filled with royalty. In the first carriage was the newly crowned Miss Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter Teen Caylie Blowers accompanied by Miss Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter Sally O'Brien, Miss South Central's Outstanding Teen Whitni Minton and other title holders from around the area.
The second carriage held Miss Irish Rose 2019 Emilie Adamek and her attendants along with other title holders.
Following the carriages filled with royalty was Miss Teen Rodeo Minnesota, Samantha Sansevere, on her own horse. This is the first time this title has appeared in the Sleigh and Cutter parade.
The parade finished with the units looping back to give the crowd a second look at the sleighs and carriages before heading back to the fairgrounds.
Later that day snowmobile races took place on Clear Lake near the Boat House Grill and Bar with the curling Bonspiel still happening after beginning at 8 a.m. that morning.
In the coming weeks, there are more events taking place for Sleigh and Cutter.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, there will be cross country skiing at the Waseca Court House park, starting at 1 p.m. The annual vintage snowmobile show/ride/radar run will take off at 11 a.m. from the front of the Boat House Grill and Bar. At the Mill there will be a bean bag tournament starting at 11 a.m.
New this year to finish the day there will be fireworks over Clear Lake with the Explore MN sign #Only in MN on the ice for people to get photos with. This is the first time the sign has been on the ice and with fireworks.
The Waseca Sno-Secas club ride will be on Sunday, Feb. 16 starting at 11 a.m. from the Boat House Grill and Bar.
For more information on the remaining Sleigh and Cutter events that run through February 29 and the final event on March 28 check out the Sleigh and Cutter Facebook page or Sleighandcutterfeastifal.org.