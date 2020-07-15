The Janesville City Council paved the way to allow pop-up shops and small businesses within the city by voting to lower the peddler’s license fee.
The city set the previous fees at $250 for a peddler’s investigation and $50 a day. The new resolution drops those fees to $200 and $25 a day. The reduced fees are a way to entice food truck vendors and allow the city hold events like flea markets in the future. Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers called it the first step toward allowing food vendors to town. The second step involves developing an ordinance for food vendors.
“There have a been a few questions this summer,” Rogers said. “It’s a good idea to look at it.”
CARES Act Funds
Like other communities, Janesville is developing a plan on how to distribute funds from the state to help small businesses. Janesville will receive about $175,000 but hasn’t put a formal plan in place yet due to changing regulations with the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Rogers said he’s taken part in webinars regarding the CARES Act funds and has another meeting scheduled Thursday for further information.
Liquor License Rebates
One thing the council did Monday to help small businesses was vote to issue rebates to liquor license holders for the months of March through June.
The Janesville City Council voted to provide rebates to liquor license holders in the city from March 17-June 10 due to the businesses being shut down by Gov. Tim Walz in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An annual liquor license in Janesville costs $1,500 or $125 a month. An annual Sunday liquor license is $100 or $8.33 a month. Checks of $375 will be issued to impacted businesses and checks for $25 will be issued for those with Sunday sales.