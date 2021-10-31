A Waseca man was sentenced to one year probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.
Jordan Todd Villwock, 31, was sentenced on Oct. 18 in Waseca County District Court to one year of probation on a charge of domestic assault after petitioning the court in September for a stay of adjudication.
In an agreement between Villwock and county prosecutors, Villwock agreed to plead guilty to the domestic assault charge if prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a felony check forgery charge. The court would also place Villwock on probation and dismiss the domestic assault charge if he successfully completes probation.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told law enforcement that Villwock drained their bank account prior to issuing a bad check of $1,725 to pay for dog training. The victim said Villwock tried to intimidate them during an argument by flashing the pistol he carries on his person.
Villwock was also sentenced to 90 days in jail and was given credit for one day served. Judge Carol Hanks handed down the sentence.