The Minnesota Student Survey, taken every three years, has been released for 2019.
This survey questionnaire is put out by the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety work together to create the survey.
Waseca School District participated in this voluntary survey that is administered to all eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders in the district. On the questionnaire the students are able to answer what they feel comfortable sharing, providing voluntary information on a variety of topics.
This survey asks students about their activities, opinions, behaviors and experiences. Students respond to questions on school climate, bullying, out-of-school activities, health and nutrition, emotional and mental health, relationships, substance use and more. The questions revolving around sexual health and substance use are only asked of the ninth and 11th graders.
“I think we participate for the very reason we do want that continuous improvement,” High School Principal Jeanne Swanson said. “We don't want to close our eyes and pretend that things aren't happening. We’re not perfect, we know that, but we do a pretty darn good job of trying to get there all the time. So we have to look at the negative and the areas of concern in order to get better.”
The survey was administered by the Assistant Principal Jason Miller.
Miller believes there is always room to improve and the school has added new positions and initiatives, including behavioral specialists, two permanent therapists, partnership with Fernbrook Family Center, skills workers and many other supporting positions.
These support systems are there to assist students with a focus on mental health, one of the sections on the Minnesota Student Survey.
For example the first question asked in the mental health section is; “Do you have any long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems? Long-term means lasting 6 months or more.”
This is a yes or no question with a combined “yes” of 102 eighth, ninth and 11th grade students answering they have a long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problem with 278 students answering “no.”
“When I look at the survey results there's a positive and a negative to it,” Swanson said. “The negative is the number of students who acknowledge those mental health issues, but the positive to it is the number of students who recognize the number of mental health issues that are there and the fact that they realize that they need help, that part is positive…”
Another service offered in Waseca to combat mental health, the Promoting Peace conference was held at the Mill Event Center.
Every year the conference has a different topic and the 2019 event targeted mental health, how to spot it and how to address it with all ages and atmospheres such as work and school. Teachers, school officials, councilors, social workers and many other professions were in attendance.
Another section of the survey that stood out to the school administration was school, specifically the questions about safety.
“One of the biggest concerns people talk about always is school safety and I guess that was one of the areas that we felt very positive about because of the number of kids who really do feel safe coming to school,” Swanson said. “We believe that is one of the very first things we worry about for the kids is that they feel safe when they walk in the building. I think that we have done a number of wonderful things to address that…”
One of the school safety questions on the survey is “I feel safe at school.” This is question gave the students four options of strongly agree, agree, disagree and strongly disagree.
For eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders combined "agree" was the top response with 185 students and "strongly agree" had 139 responses. Only 14 students "strongly disagreed" with the question about feeling safe at school.
There are protocols in place for emergency situations along with rooms having kits and now curtains for the glass walls on classrooms.
“Now (post remodel) the main office is a lot more secure and it’s a lot harder for people to get into our building,” Counselor Christine Meeks said.
“I think it's important to note that when something of importance is reported to us... we do take every one of those seriously,” Miller said. “If there is anything substantiated with that we would communicate with families and we would let them know if something going on...We do take every threat seriously and to determine if it’s real or kids talking.”
At the High School there is a School Resource Officer available on site to help with incidents along with being a resource for the students and to build relationships with them.
One of the survey questions students were asked about the SRO is, “I think it is a good idea to have an SRO or police officer at our school”.
A combined 194 students in grades eight, nine and 11 combined "strongly agree" with this statement; only six "strongly disagreeing" with the statement.
To view the complete 2019 Minnesota Student Survey results check out http://w20.education.state.mn.us/MDEAnalytics/DataTopic.jsp?TOPICID=242.