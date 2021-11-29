Holiday lights lit up the Waseca County Fairgrounds this weekend — and they’ll continue to on Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 11.

The Waseca County Fair Board kicked off the holiday season with light decorations around the fairgrounds, in honor of former Fair Board member Vince Peterson, who passed away in August. (Photo courtesy of Jennie Johnson)

According to Robin Dulas, secretary/treasurer for the Waseca County Fair Board, roughly 500 cars drove through the fairgrounds over the weekend to witness the light displays, taking ballots to vote on their favorite decoration. In addition to drivers, visitors braved the cold on foot to witness what their town had displayed.

“Santa was a huge draw when he was there Saturday night,” Dulas said, referring to Kevin Kelm of the Waseca Fire Department, who dressed up for the event.

Kevin Kelm of the Waseca Fire Department dressed as Santa Claus for the holiday light display event at the Waseca County Fairgrounds this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Jennie Johnson)

The Waseca Fire Department Auxiliary also decorated their onion ring stand and handed out cookies.

The event, which debuted this year and which organizers plan to continue for holiday seasons hereafter, was established to honor Vince Peterson, an influential Fair Board member for 57 years who passed away in August.

Longtime Waseca County Fair Board member Vince Peterson was famous for the light display he put on his home in New Richland every year with his wife Virginia. (File photo/southernminn.com)

“He loved the [annual summer Waseca County Free Fair] and he loved Christmas,” said Jennie Johnson, a Fair Board member who spearheaded the event.

Years back, Peterson and his wife, Virginia, would hold a huge Christmas display with music every year at their home in rural New Richland, which people would drive by to see. When Peterson's health declined, though, he stopped holding the event and sold off many of his lights. Some of those who purchased the decorations donated them back to the Fair Board, which used them at the new event to honor him. From there, the board asked local businesses if they wanted to participate in a holiday lights event for the holiday season, and more than a few signed on.

Vince Peterson and his wife, Virginia, held light displays at their home in rural New Richland every year, as seen above roughly 10 years ago. (Photo courtesy of Sharon Peterson)

According to Johnson, she and Peterson had always talked about setting up holiday lights at the County Fairgrounds.

“When he passed away this year, it was like [the event] needed to happen,” Johnson said. “I’m sure that he’s smiling down on us, thinking it’s great.”

Much of what motivated the board to establish the event was a desire to bring back some of Waseca’s older Christmas celebrations, which have since been discontinued. These included the Christmas Housewalk, where residents would decorate the outside and inside of their homes and anybody could come in and tour them. Dulas also remembers Christmas celebrations involving girl scouts and dancers at the County Courthouse kicking off the holiday season.

Echoing Dulas’s sentiments, Johnson recalled a visitor to this year’s event thanking the board for “bringing the Christmas spirit back.”

“It makes it worth all the hours that we put in to getting everything set up and working right,” Johnson said. “People were just so excited to come and see it.”

Admission to the event is free, although donations of nonperishable goods are accepted for the Waseca County Food Shelf.

Going forward, the Fair Board already has plans in the works to put on the event again next year, including businesses sharing an interest in participating, Dulas said. And for this year, decorators’ displays will win prizes for first, second and third place, based on hundreds of votes from visitors.

“The board has been excited to participate and put all this together and do something for the community,” Dulas said. “This is something we want to do annually, grow it a little bit each year, and who knows where it’ll go?”

