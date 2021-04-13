The Waseca school district plans to use its federal COVID-19 relief money to fund several staff positions instead of going through layoffs for next year.
The process to determine staffing levels for the 2021-22 school year is underway. Superintendent Eric Hudspith said the district needs to reduce staff by seven licensed positions for next year, but can hold off for a year due to staff attrition and federal funding.
The district needs to balance its budget while also providing as much programming as possible, Hudspith told the Waseca School Board during a work session Thursday.
“One of the key things to think about staffing for next year is that we are moving into what I want to call the right size of our staffing for next year when it comes to our revenues,” Hudspith said.
Hudspith said he doesn’t want to use the word “reduction” because they’re now not reducing staff except for what would normally occur.
The district can reduce staff by 3.5 full-time equivalent positions based solely on changes within the district, Hudspith said. Retirements and resignations have been submitted. District administration was also able to reduce the number of teachers who have an extra class assignment for an additional stipend based on high school enrollment for next year. That reduction is the equivalent of 1.5 full-time positions, Hudspith said.
The district is filling some positions that will be opening up for the 2021-22 school year, including a choir teacher and math teacher. The job market is tight right now with most districts reducing or adjusting their staff, Hudspith said, adding that he’s had several people reach out to him to inquire whether the district has any open positions.
“I think the market bodes well for us to get some quality candidates,” he said.
The other 3.5 positions that need to be reduced for next year equal $350,000 for the district. The district will use the $850,000 it received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) that Congress passed in December to keep staff and reduce the need for layoffs, Hudspith said. The district is also expected to receive $1.8 million in the next round of ESSER funding that Congress passed in the most recent COVID-19 relief package.
Hudspith said the district will revisit whether it still needs to reduce staff in spring 2022 and may find that it can sustain its staffing for another year without layoffs.
“It doesn’t mean it’s sustainable for 10 years with this type of money, but it does get us through a two- or three-year plan to right size our staff and not impact our student programming,” Hudspith said.