The Waldorf water sewer street infrastructure project started construction earlier this summer and as the project has progressed some changes to the timeline and total project cost have taken place.
This project is a total redo of the water, sewer and storm water lines along with new streets that have to be torn up, gutter and sidewalk.
The water treatment facility was built in the mid-1940s and its crumbling and outdated condition prompted the project. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency cited the facility 29 times between 2010 and 2014 for problems such as having too much waste material seeping out of the plant.
When the groundbreaking happened in June the cost of the project was $15 million and now because the cost of materials has increased and inflation the project is about $16 million, according to Waldorf Mayor Rob Wilkening.
Waseca County will provide over $3 million dollars in funding due to Hwy. 3 and 4, and County Road 74 being involved in the project.
“Everything’s going fine. Every once in awhile a surprise will come up," Wilkening said.
Recently a disagreement between the City of Waldorf and Waseca County came to head at the Waseca County Board meeting on Sept. 15. The county contends it's not unusual to use separate engineers.
According to Wilkening the county wanted to hire a second engineer even before he took office as mayor following the 2018 election.
“We’ve always said from the beginning that why would we pay for it when our engineer did it in the first place,” Wilkening said. “It's a waste of county resources.”
Wilkening went on to say that besides wanting a second engineer the county is really cooperative on the joint project.
Due to the weather, the construction company has three crew shifts working six days a week to catch up, because the project is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022.
So far there are five backhoes working on underground water and sanitary sewer on North Street west of Main Street and moving to North Street east of Main Street. There is no curb and gutter yet.
“It's unfortunate that it rains, but that's just the way it goes,” Waseca County Engineer Nathan Richman said.