A St. Paul man is facing charges after law enforcement allegedly found meth, synthetic cannabis and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Destin Lamar Jones, 30, has been formally charged in Waseca County Court with one felony count of third-degree controlled substance possession, one misdemeanor count of synthetic cannabinoid possession, and one petty misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also facing one count of driving after revocation, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop May 6 after observing a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 60. While approaching the vehicle, the deputy noted the tint on the windows was darker than legally allowed. The driver, identified as Jones, informed the deputy that he did not have a driver’s license. Jones appeared to be very drowsy and his speech was slurred, according to the report.
The deputy confirmed with Jones’ Minnesota ID card that his license had been revoked.
While speaking with the deputy, Jones allegedly admitted to recently smoking K2 – a synthetic cannabinoid also known as “spice” that is made by spraying man-made chemicals on dried materials of plants. Jones handed a small amount of the drug that was sitting in the driver’s door handle to the deputy, according to the complaint.
When the deputy searched Jones’ vehicle, he located a small backpack that contained drug paraphernalia and a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine totaling 14.97 grams.
Jones is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $30,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25.
In other court news, a Janesville woman has been charged with felony first-degree damage to property in relation to an incident that took place on March 25. Jolene Marie Holland, 52, allegedly used a pocketknife to make visible scratches on the victim’s vehicle along the front passenger door and the front fender, according to the criminal complaint.
The estimate sent to law enforcement for total repairs to the vehicle totaled $2,185.
Holland’s first court appearance is scheduled for May 28.